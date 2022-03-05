2022 Triple Take: TE, Take Two

Matt's Take ...

Riser: Cade Otton, Washington (6-5, 247 lbs.) - Otton now actually has a case to be the first tight end selected in this draft class because he really fits today's NFL. Otton is a receiver first, but he is also a competitive blocker that can align in numerous spots at the NFL level. Washington asked him to block quite a bit and he held his own. He has a wide catching radius, but what Otton does maybe better than any tight end in this draft class is just getting open and gaining separation. Otton has an excellent feel for setting up defenders against man or zone coverage. He catches the ball very well on the move and has excellent ball skills overall. This is a reliable player that is set up well to succeed early in the NFL.

Faller: Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (6-4, 255 lbs.) - Unfortunately, this just must be Wydermyer, who ran over a five second 40-yard dash at Texas A&M's pro day. Not only that, Wydermyer's jump scores were very poor. Clearly, he is not an explosive athlete. There have been tight ends drafted with similar test scores that go on to have productive NFL careers, but those guys are superb physical blockers, something that Wydermyer just isn't. There is a chance he no longer hears his name called in all and will have to make a team as an undrafted free agent.

Sleeper: Jelani Woods, Virginia (6-7, 259 lbs.) - Woods could certainly be classified as a "Riser" as well. And this guy is freaky. Clearly Woods has extreme height and wingspan. But he is also well built and how about this, Woods ran a 4.61 at the Combine! Woods just eats up huge portions of the field with his long strides. He can get downfield as well as showing the ability to go up and pluck the ball over top of defenders. He could stand to add more weight and musculature, but Woods still is able to operate inline. Woods has come a long way since transferring from Oklahoma State and looks to only be getting better.

Matt's First Take on the TE position ...

#4 - Cade Otten, Washington (6-5 1/4, 238 lbs.) - Otten is very tall, but lean. It will be interesting to see what he weighs in at in Indianapolis. Even though Otten isn't real thickly built, he is a good blocker that Washington often left in one-on-one situations against edge defenders. He blocks with good technique and hand usage, which is rare for incoming rookie tight ends. This is a player with good football intelligence and really has a good understanding of how to exploit both man and zone coverage. Despite his height, Otten isn't stiff, but his speed is somewhat of a concern. His quarterback play at Washington didn't help Otten's cause in terms of receiving production. Otten isn't really flashy and probably will not create a lot of big plays, but he competes and has little downside to his game.

#3 - Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State (6-5, 250 lbs.) - Grossly underused at Ohio State, Ruckert was a top recruit and certainly isn't short on ability. Ruckert is a tough guy that plays hard in a traditional inline manner and is a very capable blocker with some nastiness in this department. Ruckert has an impressive build and is very strong. He plays with good leverage and is a good natural bender, which shows up when blocking and coming out of his breaks in his routes. Ruckert has soft hands and a big strike zone for his quarterback to hit and has some highlight receptions on his resume. He can run over tacklers after the catch. He isn't just an inline guy and can be moved all over the formation. This is somewhat of a projection, as Ohio State greatly prefers to throw the ball their wide receivers than tight ends, but Ruckert looks like a player that should do more damage in the NFL than in college. He will be a nice piece to an offense at the next level.

#2 - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (6-5, 255 lbs.) - Wydermyer is gifted with a lot of impressive traits to work with at the next level including great size and body for the position with impressive length. He is comfortable aligning as an inline Y as well as detached from the formation. At times he is impressive blocking in the run or pass game, but Wydermyer will make his money catching the football in the pros. For such a big man, his speed really stands out and he has a huge catching radius. Drops are a problem for Wydermyer, however. Wydermyer isn't particularly twitchy though and takes a little while to build up speed and he doesn't explode off the line of scrimmage, but he is a smooth mover.