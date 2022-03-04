2022 Triple Take: OT, Take Two

Matt's Take ...

Riser: Tyler Smith, Tulsa (6-5, 324 lbs.) - Smith is getting more and more buzz as the draft process moves along. Running slightly over a five second forty-yard dash at well over 300 pounds didn't hurt Smith's cause, but this guy's calling card is power and violence. He is a wide-bodied blocker with good length. Smith is very thickly built with extreme power. When he latches on to his opponent, it is over. Smith is a natural bender. Smith's technique needs an awful lot of work, and he is very prone to just grabbing his opponent when beaten. Obviously, this leads to too many penalties. If his offensive line coach can convince Smith to trust his technique at the next level, he could really shine at tackle or guard in the NFL.

Faller: Daniel Faalele, Minnesota (6-8, 384 lbs.) - Is it just possible to be too big? Well, that might be the case with Faalele. This is a unique prospect with a very interesting back story, but the Senior Bowl and Combine weren't all that kind to Faalele. In the drill work and one on one sessions, Faalele just looked too heavy footed. He is so big that he corners like a battleship. Of course, Faalele's size can also work to his advantage and his game tape with pads on with 22 players on the field is better than when he is alone in a drill. He can smash his opponent, but Faalele will have to go to the right scheme and will probably always struggle blocking high end athletes.

Sleepers: Rasheed Walker, Penn State (6-6, 313 lbs.) - Hailing from Penn State, obviously Walker is from a big school, and many are probably aware of him. So, he isn't the typical "Sleeper". Still, what Walker brings to the table deserves more attention. Walker has the frame you look for at offensive tackles with good length and big heavy hands. He is very powerful, and it is difficult to bull rush Walker. He comes off the ball well in the run game and can mash the man in front of him. Walker is a good athlete, but not real quick to change directions and overall, his technique needs work. While Walker profiles as an offensive tackle, if he can't protect his edges better, a move inside to guard could be in the cards for Walker.

Matt's First Take on the OT position ...

#5 - Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan (6-1 1/8, 304 lbs.) - Raimann has a very interesting back story as someone that fell in love with the game of football while growing up in Austria. He has a background in wrestling and track and field, two sports that really translate well to offensive line play. Raimann made the transition from tight end to offensive tackle, and you can quickly see his excellent movement skills, light feet and athletic ability compared to most offensive linemen. He has great balance and body control. Raimann can really run and quickly gets downfield to block on the second and third level of the defense. His 40 time at the Combine might shock people. Raimann has a tall frame that could probably handle more good weight. But he doesn't lack for power or explosion in his upper body and with his punch. His effort and nastiness in the run game stands out as well. Raimann's level of competition is a concern, but he excelled at the Senior Bowl. Overall, he needs more experience and technique work, but Raimann's best football should be ahead of him and he could start immediately in the league and is really more advanced that you might expect for someone with such limited playing time.

#4 - Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa (6-6 ¾, 330 lbs.) - This dude is just nasty. Maybe too nasty. Penning plays the game like your least favorite heal in the WWE. Coaches and fans love such attitude and it rubs off on his teammates. At the Senior Bowl against great competition, Penning showed more good than bad, but did lose his leverage at times and lost some one-on-one reps. But he also got better as the week went along. At Northern Iowa, Penning was rarely serious challenged. His size stands out. Not only is Penning tall and thickly built, but he is very wide as well. He has great upper and lower body strength. But this guy isn't a stiff at all. He plays with a wide base and shows good flexibility and recovery traits. Penning is a tone setter that you would much rather play with than against.

#3 - Charles Cross, Mississippi State (6-5, 305 lbs.) - Cross might have been created in a lab to play left tackle. He is well built with long arms. Cross moves extremely well. He is light on his feet as well as being very fluid. Cross is a natural knee bender and rarely plays out of balance. Few offensive tackles at any level of football mirror as well as Cross. Cross operates out of an unusual stance with his feet close together. That will need to be further evaluated. Cross is an effective run blocker, but not a killer in this phase and could stand to add more lower body bulk and power. Still, Cross is a player that just keeps getting better. He's very gifted.

#2 - Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State (6-4, 320 lbs.) - Aggressive and powerful are the words that spring to mind when describing Ekwonu. A former wrestler with very long arms, Ekwonu just beats up on his opponent. When he gets ahold of his prey, it is over. Ekwonu has a huge lower body with exceptional power in his bottom half and great snap in his hips on contact. Ekwonu is best in tight quarters and loses very few hand-to-hand battles. If he struggles at tackle and his pass sets do need work, Ekwonu might be an elite guard and could even begin his career on the inside depending on where he lands. Moving people in the run game is Ekwonu's specialty.