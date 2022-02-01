2022 Triple Take: IOL

Matt's Take ...

Teams looking for interior line help should be happy with what this draft class should provide. There could be three interior offensive linemen selected in the first round and quite a few others on Day 2 of the draft. But overall, this draft looks better stocked at tackle rather than guard and especially more so than center.

#5 - Jamaree Sayler, Georgia (6-2 5/8, 320 lbs.) - Salyer has offensive tackle experience but is really a guard that could maybe slide outside in an emergency situation. But that tackle experience has proven valuable for Salyer in pass protection. His height is a concern for tackle though full time, but Salyer does have long arms. Salyer has a great anchor and very heavy hands to knock is opponent off balance. While he bends too much at the waist, something he got away with in college, Salyer is at his best coming downhill and attacking his opponent. Power his Salyer's best attribute.

#4 - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky (6-4 6/8, 324 lbs.) - Many view Kinnard as an offensive tackle but playing in space isn't his strength and he does much better work doing battle in a phone booth. Kinnard likes to finish off his opponent. He is a true mauler that has been bigger and stronger than just about everyone he has faced and as a result, has not developed technique, especially with his hand usage. And Kinnard can play high at times. But there is a lot to work with here with Kinnard. His feet might not be light enough for tackle, but he does have the length and dimensions for the outside. Kinnard looks the part.

#3 - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M (6-4, 325 lbs.) - Green has a great guard body with girth and length. He is excellent in the run game and extremely reliable and consistent in this phase. Green generates a lot of power from his lower half, plays with good leverage, and displays strong hand placement. He plays the game with aggression and often pushes defenders around. Green does have to cut back on the holding penalties and when he gets into trouble, he tends to grab his opponent. He also isn't an elite mirror blocker, and his lateral agility is just okay. Green has played some tackle but is clearly more comfortable on the inside. He projects to an immediate starter in the NFL and should instantly help any run game.

#2 - Zion Johnson, Boston College (6-2 6/8, 314 lbs.) - Johnson is built like a 314-pound running back with very little body fat and great musculature. His play strength is exceptional. Johnson has played some tackle, but he is clearly an interior offensive lineman. In fact, he played quite a bit of center at the Senior Bowl, something that was totally new for him but also something Johnson showed could be in the cards for him going forward. Johnson excels getting to the second level and has the change of direction skills to hit smaller defenders. He is probably best in a zone scheme, but certainly isn't limited to any specific offensive system. Johnson's consistency week to week and even snap to snap really stands out and it is rather difficult to find true negatives with this guy.