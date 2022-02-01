2022 Triple Take: WR

Matt's Take ...

As usual, there are a lot of exciting wide receivers in this class of all shapes and sizes. It is a deep group, but there isn't one player that stands alone as an elite prospect that is certain to go very early in first round. Of course, the upcoming Combine will hold a lot of weight for this position group as well. But teams in need of receiver help should be able to find it once again in this draft.

#5 - Chris Olave, Ohio State (6-0 5/8, 188 lbs.) - It was tough to leave Penn State's Jahan Dotson off this list, but Olave narrowly beat him out for the fifth spot. Olave has been a force for the Buckeyes for some time now. Olave can attack all areas of the field and is an excellent and developed route runner. He is a great separator. This is a very quarterback friendly receiving option that can align outside or in the slot. He is a smooth accelerator with deep speed. Drops are very rare for Olave and reliability is one of his best traits. Olave isn't the biggest or most physically imposing receiver and probably best projects to becoming a high-end number two in the NFL. He isn't a tackle breaker or much of a blocker, but Olave does compete. He should help a team in the league right away.

#4 - Drake London, USC (6-5, 210 lbs.) - Obviously, what stands out with London right away is his rare height and size. And London uses that very well to his advantage. He has very good body control as well as ball skills and hands. His catching radius is just massive. London's basketball background shows up in a big way. London is a build up speed guy and not a great separator because of just average quickness. He wins with size and physicality at the catch point, but also can open up his stride and make plays deep downfield. That isn't to imply that London is a poor route runner though. He sets up his defender well and presents his quarterback an excellent target. London has lined up in the slot but will probably do almost all his work from the outside in the NFL. At his size, you would like him to be a little bit better blocker and there are a few too many drops on film. London is also coming off a broken ankle that he suffered in October. His 40 time could ultimately decide where London gets drafted, but this could be an alpha receiver at the next level.

#3 - Jameson Williams, Alabama (6-2, 189 lbs.) - If he were clean medically, Williams might be the top name on this list, but he injured his knee very late in the season (January 10th) and that has to drop his stock-at least for where we stand right now. Williams is a game-changer. He is a fantastic deep threat that gets to full speed in an instant, especially for someone with his height. His track background is obvious. While Williams is very dangerous over the top, he can also nickel and dime defenses to death with his crisp short and intermediate route running. And he brings something to the table after the catch as well. Williams has some nastiness to his game. In fact, Williams was ejected from the Auburn game because of a targeting penalty when he was on punt coverage. He is also a returner. While Williams is certainly tough and plays with an edge, he isn't overly strong. Can he add more bulk and muscle? Williams also doesn't project to the slot at the next level.

#2 - Treylon Burks, Arkansas (6-2 3/4, 232 lbs.) - Burks is a big powerful receiver. Few look the part better than Burks. He is both smooth and powerful. Burks has a big catching radius, big hands, and excellent overall ball skills with quite a few highlight reel type of receptions. After the catch, Burks becomes very dangerous and not only runs away from tacklers, but also makes them miss and even runs over defensive backs. He should see a pretty steady diet of handoffs at the NFL level. He will line up all over the formation. Burks' route running needs cleaned up a little, but in the meantime, he should be an immediate weapon for his new team.