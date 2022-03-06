2022 Triple Take: QB, Take Two

Matt's Take ...

Riser: Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati (6-3, 211 lbs.) - When you really analyze it, there isn't much to really dislike about Ridder. Ridder has great college experience compared to the other quarterbacks (not including Kenny Pickett) getting first round consideration and he has won an awful lot of games. Ridder has been a huge factor in how much Cincinnati's football program has been boosted up of late and its public perception. Changing a program in such a way is a massive accomplishment. Ridder won 88% of his games at Cincinnati. The only thing Ridder will do at his Pro Day is throw, since his tests at the Combine were so strong. Ridder had the best 40-yard dash time (4.52) of all the quarterbacks that ran in Indianapolis. Ridder's accuracy has been a problem and he misses throws he should make, but he has improved every year in this department. He is currently working with Jordan Palmer, which is certainly encouraging especially when working on his stride length, which can lead to his inaccuracies as a passer.

Faller: Carson Strong, Nevada (6-3, 226 lbs.) - Bailey Zappe gets an honorable mention here, but Strong is the choice and here is why: If a quarterback prospect isn't a good mover, he absolutely must show that he is a special thrower and player from the pocket. Strong hasn't been terrible in the post season portion of the draft process, but he also hasn't made jaw dropping throw after jaw dropping throw either. We aren't privy to how Strong's medical evaluations went in Indianapolis, but there is certainly a chance that his knee still concerns teams as well. That is just speculation and Strong is clearly a very good passer with strong leadership traits, but without the ability to really create with his legs or affect the game as a runner, where will the NFL slot him on draft day?

Sleeper: EJ Perry, Brown (6-2, 211 lbs.) - Perry is a very interesting player. He started off at Boston College before transferring into the Ivy League. Brown's head coach is Perry's uncle. Perry lit up that lesser competition when he arrived at Brown and again this past year, but there was a window in between in which Brown didn't play football because of COVID. Perry isn't a great passer. His accuracy is scattershot, and his arm strength is average at best. But he is tough and smart as can be and has obvious dual threat abilities. Perry won the MVP at the East-West Shrine Game and then lit up the Combine with a 4.65 40-yard dash as well as very good numbers in the other tests. You can't help thinking about Taysom Hill when evaluating Perry, who could also immediately contribute on special teams.

Matt's First Take on the QB position ...

#5 - Sam Howell, North Carolina (6-0 1/4, 221 lbs.) - Howell lost his best playmakers to the NFL and consequently, wasn't as effective as a passer in 2021 as he was in previous seasons. But, to make up for it, Howell really stepped up as a runner, which shows off his competitiveness and willingness to do anything to get a win for his team. That being said, Howell could be too quick to run when he could have better gone though his progressions. Howell has good straight-line speed and some strength as a runner but isn't overly elusive. He isn't very tall but is well built and is strong in his upper and lower body. Howell has a big arm and is an excellent deep passer. He also makes a lot of impressive touch throws with a smooth delivery. North Carolina was very reliant on RPOs and deep balls without enough intermediate passing. Even though Howell is fifth on this list, don't eliminate him from potentially going on and having the best NFL career of any quarterback in this draft. There is a lot here to work with.

#4 - Matt Corral, Mississippi (6-1, 205 lbs.) - Corral was the only one of the top quarterback prospects that wasn't at the Senior Bowl. Corral has a quickness with all his movements, and this especially shows up when he becomes a runner. Corral is a weapon in this regard. His release is also quick. Corral is a twitchy athlete. He threw just five interceptions last year and is a proven playmaker without regularly putting the ball in harm's way. He has a plus arm with good accuracy to allow his receivers to excel after the catch, especially on shorter throws. But Corral is a very heavy RPO offense at Mississippi and will have an adjustment period more than some of these other top quarterback prospects. Going deep into his reads is not Corral's strength at this point. Corral is a tough guy and a great competitor, but he also doesn't have great size and might need to do a better job of protecting himself at the next level. Corral will bring a lot of energy to his new team.

#3 - Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati (6-3, 207 lbs.) - Ridder has won a lot of football games. He is built more like a wide receiver than a quarterback and could use more bulk and body armor. But Ridder has good height and is a plus athlete. He extends plays behind the line of scrimmage and can be a substantial part of a designed quarterback run game. Ridder has put many explosive runs on tape. He has very good feet in the pocket and isn't too quick to tuck it and run. Ridder is highly competitive and plays the game with a toughness that rubs off on his teammates. He has a solid understanding of the game and has a strong arm with the ability to consistently throw off platform. The biggest concern with Ridder is there are just times when he misses throws that he must make. Those lapses of accuracy are concerning, but if cleans that issue up, Ridder could really take off at the next level. He did improve quite a bit overall in his final season of college and had a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. Ridder should also test very well in Indianapolis. He is on the rise.

#2 - Kenny Pickett, Pitt (6-3 1/4, 217 lbs.) - Pickett is experienced, advanced mentally and very mature for his upcoming challenges at the next level. Pickett made massive strides in 2021 for the Panthers when he was a Heisman finalist and extremely productive. While not physically overwhelming, Pickett's strengths are his ability to quickly read and diagnose defenses, process, get the ball out on time with accuracy. He is probably the most accurate quarterback in this draft. Pickett has plenty of athletic ability to be used as a ball carrier as well as with off script plays. He doesn't have a cannon for an arm, but it isn't a negative to Pickett's profile either. Pickett was well protected at Pitt and wasn't pressured as much as most of the others on this list. He still took some unnecessary sacks, but overall, Pickett's movement within the pocket is quite impressive. He has good height and is well built with room to add more musculature. Now let's discuss Pickett's hand size. He wears a glove on both hands, but obviously has played in this area of the country and has experienced poor weather football. Still, few quarterbacks in history with hands around nine inches have gone on to have successful NFL careers and those with under nine-inch hands have a poor success rate. Pickett will have his hands measured at the Combine.