2022 Triple Take: Top Defensive Prospects

Matt's Take ...

10. Dax Hill, S, Michigan (6-0, 191 lbs.) - This was a real tough call between Hill and Devin Lloyd. And Hill's college teammate, David Ojabo, would have made this list if it wasn't for his recent Achilles injury. Hill has top notch cornerback athletic traits mixed with a great ability to play any safety role. Hill can cover the slot, tight ends, running backs or possibly even outside wide receivers. He flies around the field and his versatility makes him perfect for defenses in today's NFL.

9. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington (5-11, 193 lbs.) - McDuffie's tape is very easy to fall in love with. He plays hard and isn't afraid to throw his body around near the line of scrimmage and in the running game. McDuffie doesn't have prototypical size, but he projects equally to the slot and as an outside cornerback. There probably isn't a better zone corner in this draft.

8. Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State (6-5, 254 lbs.) - Johnson has come on like gangbusters since transferring to Florida State from Georgia. He was a dominant player this past season for the Seminoles then possibly the best player at any position during Senior Bowl practices. He followed that up with a great Combine. Johnson has an excellent combination of traits and production. Johnson is a little older than you would like and is almost a full two years older than Walker and Thibodaux.

7. Kayvon Thibodaux, EDGE, Oregon (6-4, 254 lbs.) - Thibodaux has basically been at the top of these lists since he enrolled at Oregon. He really looks the part and has many very high-end traits. Thibodaux isn't an elite bender around the edge and there are too many plays on tape in which his effort can be questioned. But if Thibodaux hits, he will hit big in the NFL.

6. Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia (6-6, 241 lbs.) - By now everyone knows about the remarkable testing numbers Davis produced at the Combine. He is very rare in that regard. Some question Davis' ability to influence the passing game and wonder how many snaps his big body can handle per game. While those are valid questions, it must be noted that Georgia had two other fantastic players at Davis' position, so he wasn't needed for a huge number of snaps.

5. Derek Stingley, CB, LSU (6-0, 190 lbs.) - After dominating the SEC and helping LSU win a National Championship, Stingley didn't do much to enhance his draft stock over the past two years. Then he recently lit up his Pro Day. Stingley's path as a prospect has been an odd one and that presents some risk and questions, but Stingley also could quickly become one of the best cover men in the entire NFL. Stingley is also the youngest of all the top cornerbacks in this draft.

4. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (6-4, 220 lbs.) - A lot of people are focusing on Hamilton's pedestrian times in the 40-yard dash and maybe that is a little concerning. Well, until you watch Hamilton's tape, and anyone can realize that covering ground on a football field is not a problem for this extremely gifted young man. Hamilton just has an amazing combination of traits and can influence a game in a multitude of ways. Hamilton just recently turned 21-years-old, making him one of the younger incoming rookies.

3. Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia (6-5, 272 lbs.) - Many throw the word "Freak" around too often when describing draft prospects. But that term very much applies to Walker. Simply put, human beings with Walker's build and size shouldn't be as explosive, flexible, and fluid as this guy. Walker didn't have great production at the college level, but NFL position coaches will do cartwheels if they can work with Walker. He also has great position flexibility all over the defensive front line.

2. Aiden Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan (6-7, 260 lbs.) - While he isn't at the Chase Young/Myles Garrett level as a prospect, you can easily see why most have Hutchinson as the best player in this draft class. He is an excellent athlete with great refinement for the position in terms of technique and hand usage as well as effort and tenacity. Arm length is a concern with Hutchinson. In fact, Walker's arms are more than three inches longer than Hutchinson's.