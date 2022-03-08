2022 Triple Take: DT, Take Two

Matt's Take ...

Riser: Travis Jones, Connecticut (6-4, 325 lbs.) - Starting at the Senior Bowl, Jones has really stood out in the post season process leading up to the draft. Jones then didn't disappoint at all the Combine with good change of direction numbers as well as running the 40-yard dash in under five seconds despite weighing in at 325 pounds. In recent memory, nose tackle type interior defenders would fall heavily in the draft because they didn't impact the passing game. But not only does Jones push the pocket and influence the overall pass-rush a great deal, but NFL defenses are now playing with lighter box counts and therefore, are back to coveting linemen that demand double teams and allow for more overall defensive team speed and versatility on the field. Jones fits that perfectly. Don't be surprised if Jones' name is called on Thursday night of the draft when it is all said and done.

Faller: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M (6-4, 283 lbs.) - The term "Tweener" used to really hold negative connotations for draft prospects. Then, recently, in this age of "Position-less football", these types of prospects became more coveted because of their versatility. But Leal might be a tweener in a bad way. Leal isn't really twitchy or explosive enough to play a high percentage of his snaps as a traditional 4-3 defensive end. And while he can make an impact on throwing downs on the interior, he doesn't consistently demonstrate the power and physicality needed to stay in this role. He seems much more comfortable on the outside. Coming into his final season at Texas A&M, there was a lot of hype surrounding Leal, but his tape wasn't tremendous this past year. Then Leal's workout numbers underwhelmed, especially his jumps, which further reinforces his lack of explosion. Edge defenders in the NFL don't run five second 40-yard dashes.

Sleeper: Neil Farrell, LSU (6-4, 330 lbs.) - When looking at the huge nose tackles in this draft class, Jones and especially Georgia's Jordan Davis really steal the show. But don't overlook Farrell. Farrell certainly can handle double teams and plug up the interior run game, but he brings more to the table. He comes off the ball really well and is quick to get into his opponent. Farrell plays aggressively and with excellent effort. He gets in the backfield against the run or pass with the potential to become a more impactful pass-rusher going forward. Collectively, this was a disappointing year for the LSU program and many of their prospects didn't have their best season, but that absolutely was not the case for Farrell, who finally got to play the nose in a full time roll in 2021.

Matt's First Take on the DT position ...

#5 - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M (6-4, 290 lbs.) - While he can play a traditional defensive tackle role in an upfield penetrating scheme, the key for Leal is his versatility and ability to line up all over the defensive front. Leal made more of an impact two years ago than in 2021. He gets off the ball very well and has light feet for a big man with good change of direction skills. You can see why he was so heavily recruited coming out of high school. Leal is a smooth moving athlete, but he isn't overly physical and is more of a finesse than power player overall. He isn't going to line up inside and take on double team after double team. While Leal's versatility is certainly a strength there isn't an ideal spot in most schemes for him to really thrive. His tools are better than his 2021 tape, but Leal also didn't knock it out of the park with his Combine testing.

#4 - Travis Jones, Connecticut (6-4 3/8, 326 lbs.) - Jones is a mountain of a man but isn't slow moving. He has a lot of suddenness in his game and can really jolt his opponent. His level of competition wasn't great and UCONN didn't play football in 2020, but Jones was dominant rep after rep at the Senior Bowl. When he locks his opponent out with his big strong hands and long arms, the play is basically over with Jones winning his battle. Jones plays hard and consistently knocks his opponent backwards and handles double teams with very little problem. As a pass-rusher, Jones collapses the pocket and can win quickly in the down, but overall, this is much more of a run stuffer and pocket pusher than an upfield attacker. He will align on either side or head up over the center and likely will not be on the field in third and long situations. Jones also did some borderline freaky things at the Combine.

#3 - Logan Hall, Houston (6-5 7/8, 278 lbs.) - Hall isn't a typical defensive tackle and qualifies as a "Tweener". But in his case, this is very much a complement. In terms of how Hall can be used as the next level, he could spend a lot of time as a traditional base end in a 4-3 scheme on early downs. But Hall can also play all over the line of scrimmage and brings traits to the interior that NFL guards and centers will really struggle with. Few interior defensive linemen have Hall's combination of extreme length, flexibility, and athleticism. He has very quick and agile feet as well, but still has plenty of lower body strength to hold up inside if not overused on the interior. Hall plays the game with violence and has powerful heavy hands that he uses as weapons. And he can two-gap against NFL offensive tackles. As edge pass-rushers go, Hall doesn't have great flexibility or bend and, on the inside, he can lose the leverage battle because of how tall he is. Hall is very long-legged. That being said, Hall can help an NFL defense in just so many ways.

#2 - Devonte Wyatt, Georgia (6-2 3/4, 307 lbs.) - While they play in the same defense at Georgia, Wyatt is a much different type of defensive tackle than his counterpart Jordan Davis. And Georgia's scheme didn't best showcase what Wyatt can do. While Wyatt is powerful and can stand up to a double team or eat space somewhat like Davis, Wyatt's best abilities are attacking upfield. He gets off the ball low with great quickness and is extremely disruptive. He has an elite first step, which might be Wyatt's best asset. Wyatt is a fantastic athlete that was outstanding at the Combine with his testing numbers. He has a wide powerful body but can also get skinny and shoot gaps. Wyatt can still work on his hand usage and variety of pass-rush moves and pass-rush plan, but he looks like a prospect that could really do damage at the next level in a different scheme than the one he played in college.