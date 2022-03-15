2022 Triple Take: ILB

Matt's Take ...

This is a fantastic off the ball linebacker class. While there might not be a player at this position drafted in the top half of the first round, the first 100 picks in this draft should be littered with linebackers that are just dripping with talent. Watching this position group work out at the Combine was a true joy. It was a group that was loaded with energy and enthusiasm as well as amazing test scores and great work in the drills. This is a great draft to find impact players on the second level of the defense.

#5 - Quay Walker, Georgia (6-4, 241 lbs.) - The first of two Georgia linebackers on this list (and there could have been three), it is Walker's fantastic size is the first thing you notice. There are times on tape when Walker just destroys blockers. But this is also a very good athlete that covers a lot of ground and changes directions well for a player with his dimensions. Walker excels in coverage and wasn't used all that much as a blitzer but could develop as a pass-rusher. Walker is an aggressive player and does fine work coming downhill. While Walker is a good athlete and he tested well, his Combine numbers were probably a little better than the athletic ability he displays on tape.

#4 - Chad Muma, Wyoming (6-3, 239 lbs.) - Muma has excellent size with good length and a strong build. He is a great tackler with power and makes a lot of plays every time he steps on the field. Muma does a real nice job in tight quarters as well as in space. He runs very well and is quick to diagnose. This is a passionate player and that rubs off on his teammates. A former safety, Muma does his best work in coverage. His long legs can be vulnerable to blocks and Muma doesn't have ideal lower body power and thickness. Because of his high cut frame, Muma isn't real sudden when changing directions. He does show a little bit of stiffness when flipping his hips and is better in a straight line. Muma jumped 40" in the vertical, a number you rarely see from linebackers. This guy is a tackling machine.

#3 - Damone Clark, LSU (6-2 1/2, 239 lbs.) - This is a highly productive player with an excellent body for the position. Clark plays very strong for the linebacker position and is aggressive with everything he does. Overall, Clark is a good tackler but there are times when he is a little overzealous instead of chopping his feet and just getting the ball carrier on the ground. He can be manipulated by play action and misdirection-something Clark needs to work on. There is more work to be done in coverage and right now, Clark is better vs. the run than in coverage. He is also a good blitzer and can blow up running backs in protection and he has the traits to really develop overall in the passing game. Clark's 4.57 time in the forty is just outstanding for such a big linebacker. His workout overall was excellent, and Clark shined in the drill work.

#2 - Devin Lloyd, Utah (6-3, 237 lbs.) - Lloyd is another former safety with a very long build. Lloyd's size and length are real assets when taking on blocks as well as in coverage. Lloyd rarely takes false steps. He diagnoses really well and covers a lot of ground, but Lloyd does miss too many tackles. He isn't just an off the ball linebacker, as Lloyd can line up on the edge and rush the passer and contain the run. That being said, there are times when Lloyd isn't overly anxious to take on bigger blocks. He is more of a run and hit player than a violent knock back guy. Lloyd's 4.66 time in the 40-yard dash might not be that exciting compared to the other top linebackers, but his 10-yard split was excellent, and Lloyd plays very fast on tape. It isn't like a 4.66 is a bad time, but don't be surprised if Lloyd's time at his Pro Day is even better. Lloyd's jumps and 25 reps on the bench press were excellent though. Lloyd should never leave the field and should be an impact player in his rookie season.