2022 Triple Take: Top Offensive Prospects

Matt's Take ...
10. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (6-7, 325 lbs.) - Penning narrowly beat out Michigan State's Kenneth Walker for the final spot on this Top 10 list. Penning is a big man and a total bruiser. His technique in pass protection could use more work, but he brings an attitude and physicality to an offense that is rarely seen.
9. Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College (6-3, 312 lbs.) - It is really tough to find things about Johnson not to like. He has a background playing tackle and handled duties at center at the Senior Bowl. He is built very well and fits every scheme as an interior offensive lineman. Terms like "Plug and play" are often overused, but Johnson looks like a guy that should immediately help his new team in 2022.
8. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (5-11, 217 lbs.) - We can argue the merits of drafting a running back high and this is a position that drops on draft day without question. But for this exercise, we are not putting extra value for the position they play but rather just ranking players on their own merit. And Hall has great merit as a prospect with workhorse back skills and explosive traits as a runner and receiver.
7. Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa (6-2, 296 lbs.) - Linderbaum's detractors will mention that he is a little undersized, isn't a perfect fit for every scheme and his arm length isn't ideal. Those issues do exist, but what Linderbaum does he does as well as any center prospect in recent memory. He is an exceptional mover and almost the perfect center prospect for a zone blocking scheme at the next level. Linderbaum's tape is just a joy to watch as he dominates play after play.
6. Drake London, WR, USC (6-4, 219 lbs.) - London's size is the first thing you notice, and his basketball background is obvious when watching him on tape. But London moves much better in and out of his breaks than most wide outs with his height. And London is a fantastic contested catch weapon. London is also the youngest of the top wide receiver prospects in this draft class.
5. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (6-5, 307 lbs.) - The questions around Cross are with his run blocking, as he wasn't asked to do it much at Mississippi State. And every team will weigh that differently. But since these are generic rankings, Cross has great value as a pass protecting left tackle in today's NFL.
4. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (6-0, 183 lbs.) - Wilson mostly lined up on the outside last year, but also has a history of producing from the slot and could wear both hats in the NFL. His highlight reel is about as good as you will see from a college wide receiver. He is a great athlete that is both fluid and explosive. Wilson isn't the biggest guy, but he has long arms with fantastic body control and can win at all levels.
3. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (6-1 ½, 179 lbs.) - Williams' ACL injury is concern and every team will judge that in their own way. Williams is also on the leaner side. But he plays very tough and brings a nastiness to the wide receiver position. While that is great, what Williams really has is just lethal deep speed. This is a game changer that is worth waiting for as he recovers.
2. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (6-7 ½, 337 lbs.) - Few players have Neal's combination of height, build and athletic ability. He has a natural bend and flexibility, which again is rare for someone with Neal's size. Neal can play either guard or tackle spot and could shine with any of those responsibilities. He has been well coached at the college level and continues to improve.
1. Ickey Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State (6-4, 310 lbs.) - While Ekwonu doesn't have the height of most top offensive tackle prospects, his power is simply uncanny. Ekwonu is a bully that loves embarrassing his opponent-and he does it regularly. He has great balance and enough length to stay at tackle, although a move to guard isn't an outlandish suggestion. Ekwonu sets the tone for an entire offense.
Dale's Take ...
10. Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State (5-11, 178 lbs.) - A silky-smooth receiver who ran a 4.43-second 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine. Also returns punts.
9. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (6-0, 187 lbs.) - Olave is smooth and fast and was an immediate contributor at Ohio State. He should be the same in the NFL.
8. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (6-7, 325 lbs.) - Penning is big, nasty and physical. He might only be a right tackle, but he has a chance to be a really good one.
7. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (6-0, 219 lbs.) - Willis has an infectious personality and a big arm. He'll need some time to develop, but he has a chance to be a long-term starter in the NFL.
6. Drake London, WR, USC (6-4, 219 lbs.) - A player that is really growing on me. London is a big, athletic receiver in the same mold as Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
5. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (6-1, 179 lbs.) - Williams would have been the No. 1 receiver in this class if not for a torn ACL suffered in the National Championship game.
4. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (6-0, 183 lbs.) - Wilson has ridiculous athleticism and 4.38-second speed in the 40. He also returns punts. A lot to like.
3. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi (6-5, 307 lbs.) - A true left tackle prospect, Cross is still growing into his body. But he's a very good prospect at a premium position.
2. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State (6-4, 310 lbs.) - Ekwonu is a nasty, athletic young offensive lineman who has the feet to play tackle. If he doesn't work out there, he's a good run-blocking guard, as well.
1. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (6-7. 337 lbs.) - A monster, experienced right tackle, Neal would immediately upgrade the running game simply by having the backs follow him.
Mike's Take ...
10. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State (5-10, 210 lbs.) - Too high a slot for Walker? Check back with me in five years (or after next season). He rushed for 1,636 yards in 2021, including 197 and five touchdowns (one more than Al Bundy managed in his best game at Polk High) against Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Dax Hill and Michigan. The right back is worth taking where he needs to be taken.
9. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State (6-1, 188 lbs.) - You can flip a coin here between Olave and his Buckeyes teammate Garrett Wilson. Both are consistent and combustible. Olave has a way of making it look easy that intrigues.
8. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (6-5, 310 lbs.) - Nothing like a left tackle who played in a pass-happy offense for a pass-happy league. Cross held up will against the likes of Georgia and Alabama. How much tougher can it get at he next level?
7. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (6-7, 330 lbs.) - Penning has the nasty, as he displayed at the Senior Bowl. And he has the athleticism and physicality (he reportedly squats 625 pounds and can dunk a basketball). From Clear Lake, Iowa to the first round? Maybe, Baby.
6. Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi (6-2, 205 lbs.) - Who says this quarterback class is relatively weak? Corral was tough enough to carry the ball 30 times and athletic enough to gain 195 yards on the ground against Tennessee. Through the air he lacks a rocket arm but possesses a quick release. And he competes. He'll win games in the NFL.
5. Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt (6-3, 220 lbs.) - You have to hand it to Pickett, who threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns and won an ACC Championship with Pitt in 2021. When he hears his name called he'll have earned a couple of cold ones.
4. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (6-2, 189 lbs.) - The only question is health after Williams suffered a knee injury in the National Championship Game and underwent a subsequent surgery. We know he has the catch radius and the versatility to his game (flanker screens, slants and deep balls are all options) and the Alabama pedigree.
3. Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State (6-4, 320 lbs.) - NFL Netwrok analyst Daniel Jeremiah said it best: "He's got the hands of a heavyweight but the feet of a lightweight." Ekwonu likes to get out in space. He also likes to finish with authority. He plays like he enjoys knocking people down more than he does merely carrying out his blocking assignment.
2. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (6-7, 350 lbs.) - He's started at left guard, right tackle and left tackle at Alabama. The guard experience keeps Neal in play for being picked first overall. He'll be a starter somewhere from Day One.
1. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (6-1, 225 lbs.) - It's all about the long game with Willis, about how high he might climb. His potential is as compelling as his personality. If you swing for the seats with this kid, you might hit a home run. And it might be a grand slam.