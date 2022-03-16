2022 Triple Take: Top Offensive Prospects

Matt's Take ...

10. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa (6-7, 325 lbs.) - Penning narrowly beat out Michigan State's Kenneth Walker for the final spot on this Top 10 list. Penning is a big man and a total bruiser. His technique in pass protection could use more work, but he brings an attitude and physicality to an offense that is rarely seen.

9. Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College (6-3, 312 lbs.) - It is really tough to find things about Johnson not to like. He has a background playing tackle and handled duties at center at the Senior Bowl. He is built very well and fits every scheme as an interior offensive lineman. Terms like "Plug and play" are often overused, but Johnson looks like a guy that should immediately help his new team in 2022.

8. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (5-11, 217 lbs.) - We can argue the merits of drafting a running back high and this is a position that drops on draft day without question. But for this exercise, we are not putting extra value for the position they play but rather just ranking players on their own merit. And Hall has great merit as a prospect with workhorse back skills and explosive traits as a runner and receiver.

7. Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa (6-2, 296 lbs.) - Linderbaum's detractors will mention that he is a little undersized, isn't a perfect fit for every scheme and his arm length isn't ideal. Those issues do exist, but what Linderbaum does he does as well as any center prospect in recent memory. He is an exceptional mover and almost the perfect center prospect for a zone blocking scheme at the next level. Linderbaum's tape is just a joy to watch as he dominates play after play.

6. Drake London, WR, USC (6-4, 219 lbs.) - London's size is the first thing you notice, and his basketball background is obvious when watching him on tape. But London moves much better in and out of his breaks than most wide outs with his height. And London is a fantastic contested catch weapon. London is also the youngest of the top wide receiver prospects in this draft class.

5. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State (6-5, 307 lbs.) - The questions around Cross are with his run blocking, as he wasn't asked to do it much at Mississippi State. And every team will weigh that differently. But since these are generic rankings, Cross has great value as a pass protecting left tackle in today's NFL.

4. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State (6-0, 183 lbs.) - Wilson mostly lined up on the outside last year, but also has a history of producing from the slot and could wear both hats in the NFL. His highlight reel is about as good as you will see from a college wide receiver. He is a great athlete that is both fluid and explosive. Wilson isn't the biggest guy, but he has long arms with fantastic body control and can win at all levels.

3. Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama (6-1 ½, 179 lbs.) - Williams' ACL injury is concern and every team will judge that in their own way. Williams is also on the leaner side. But he plays very tough and brings a nastiness to the wide receiver position. While that is great, what Williams really has is just lethal deep speed. This is a game changer that is worth waiting for as he recovers.

2. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama (6-7 ½, 337 lbs.) - Few players have Neal's combination of height, build and athletic ability. He has a natural bend and flexibility, which again is rare for someone with Neal's size. Neal can play either guard or tackle spot and could shine with any of those responsibilities. He has been well coached at the college level and continues to improve.