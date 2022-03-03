2022 Triple Take: RB, Take Two

Matt's Take ...

Riser: Dameon Pierce, Florida (5-10, 218 lbs.) - Pierce was vastly underused at Florida, but that could benefit his next team, as Pierce has little wear and tear on his powerful body. Pierce showed very well at the Senior Bowl, then did just fine at the Combine with strong jump numbers in particular. This is a guy that runs with passion and is very difficult to get on the ground. He is a tackle breaker-something that translates to the next level-while offering more than enough in the passing game. He is one of the best backs in pass protection in this entire draft. He really sticks his face into the action. NFL coaches will love Pierce's style. He will have a role at the next level and maybe a bigger role than he had at Florida. An honorable mention here goes to Michigan State's Kenneth Walker, who looks more and more like a Nick Chubb/Javonte Williams clone.

Faller: Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M (6-0, 217 lbs.) - The offseason hasn't been kind to Spiller, who is somewhat of a monotone athlete on tape. This is a case when the testing numbers match the tape or are even more concerning. He has not displayed explosive traits leading up to the draft. Spiller does have good size and showed he can handle a workload in college, including his contributions as a receiver. But it is tough to find special traits here and he exposes a lot of his long legs to tacklers. While he caught passes at A&M, he isn't dynamic enough to be assured that role going forward and while Spiller has size, he isn't a killer finisher. Spiller has also been known to allow his weight to get a little too high, something he can't afford in the league.

Sleeper: Pierre Strong, South Dakota State (5-11, 207 lbs.) - As you would hope, Strong dominated against his level of competition at South Dakota State. But he also has the skillset to translate to the next level. He is a compact smooth runner with abruptness to his cuts. Strong's jump numbers at the Combine were quite good, but his 4.37 time in the forty-yard dash makes everyone take notice at well over 200 pounds. Strong is one of the best athletes at this position in this class to go along with often being the best player on the field on tape. He will have a role as soon as next year in the NFL.

Matt's First Take on the RB position ...

#5 - James Cook, Georgia (5-11, 195 lbs.) - Cook is very dynamic, but he has to be a specialty player at the next level. Cook is really equal parts receiver and runner. That is both a complement and a criticism in that Cook is just exceptional as a route runner and pass catcher with very natural pass catching traits. Cook can run routes from the slot or out wide and will give NFL linebackers all they can handle in coverage. While he will influence the game as a traditional runner, Cook is unlikely to handle a heavy workload in this capacity. This is a weapon that gets up to full speed in the blink of an eye and has all kinds of big play potential. He loses very little speed when changing directions and sees the field very well. Cook has a thin lower body and struggles to generate power. He is an excellent athlete that should test very well in Indianapolis. Cook might only be a part time player in the NFL, but he can ignite an offense even in a limited role. Deciding between Cook and Notre Dame's Kyren Williams, another smaller back, for this last spot was a tough decision.

#4 - Dameon Pierce, Florida (5-9, 220 lbs.) - Pierce never had more than 106 carries in a season at Florida, but really stood out at the Senior Bowl. Pierce is built very low to the ground and is like tackling a bowling ball coming downhill. He is all muscle. Being built as low as he is, Pierce is very abrupt with his cuts without losing much speed. His 40 time will be interesting, as it doesn't look like long speed is a strength of Pierce's game. But that isn't to imply that Pierce can't turn the corner or break off chunk runs. He runs with attitude. Pierce gets somewhat of an incomplete grade in the passing game but looked quite capable as a pass catcher and blocker at the Senior Bowl. Pierce didn't get the workload you would expect in college, but that doesn't necessarily mean he can't handle a lot of touches at the next level. Expect Pierce to have a better pro than college career.

#3 - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M (6-1, 225 lbs.) - Spiller is a big power back that can handle a major workload right away. Once he breaks free, Spiller can rip off big runs and has some explosive traits but has just average long speed. He has excellent vision and very light feet. For a big back, Spiller should immediately bring something to the table as a receiver, where he is very reliable as well as in pass protection. Too often, Spiller gets stuck at the line of scrimmage and stops his feet, which is something he needs to work on. He also runs a little high and is long-legged, which negates some of Spiller's power and tackle breaking ability. Spiller has starter traits for the next level.

#2 - Kenneth Walker, Michigan State (5-10, 210 lbs.) - Walker has a very strong case to be the top running back in this year's class, but it depends what you are looking for. He is best pure traditional ball carrier of this entire group-and really excels in that area. However, this is 2022, not 1985, and the ability to influence the passing game is incredibly important. And that is where Walker falls short. In fact, his pass protection is really worrisome. But as a ball carrier, Walker is very impressive. He has an excellent combination of power, balance, change of direction, and vision. Walker wants the ball and can handle a heavy number of carries and brings a real energy to the field. He has dynamic qualities and rips off long runs with consistency. Every team will look at Walker differently depending on how much weight they put on the passing game vs. his great ability to carry the rock.