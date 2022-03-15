2022 Triple Take: S, Take Two

Matt's Take ...

Riser: Nick Cross, Maryland (6-0, 212 lbs.) - Cross is a run and hit defender and when he hits his target, that ball carrier usually stops in his tracks. He is very aggressive, especially playing downhill. This is a heavily recruited kid with an impressive track background. Cross is very fast on the field as well as on the track and covers a ton of ground, as evidenced by 4.34 time in the 40-yard dash in Indianapolis. His jump and bench press results were also very impressive, but Cross isn't at his best changing directions. He is more of a heat seeking missile. Cross is also the youngest of the top safeties in this draft class, so his best work likely is still on the horizon. Oh, Cross roomed with Dino Tomlin at Maryland.

Faller: Verone McKinley III, Oregon (5-10, 198 lbs.) - McKinley was a very good college performer with excellent ball skills. He plays hard and with aggression. However, he is likely a better college than pro player. McKinley's jump numbers at the Combine were good, but he didn't run in Indianapolis. At Oregon's Pro Day, McKinley ran a 4.65, which, isn't terrible. But McKinley now is a combination of small and slow, which obviously isn't ideal. His range is just average at best and NFL slot receivers, big and small, might give him a lot of trouble. McKinley also isn't a great tackler and teams might not be excited about using him near the line of scrimmage. And he might not have the range for the third level.

Sleeper: Tycen Anderson, Toledo (6-2, 209 lbs.) - Anderson has some very enticing tools to work with. His size is perfect for the safety position. He is explosive in his movements and ran a 4.36/40 at the Combine. Anderson has a cornerback background in high school, but probably projects as a close to the line of scrimmage defender at the next level. In terms of reading offenses and NFL concepts, Anderson has work to still do, but he is considered a very bright young man with great intangibles. He has missed some time with injuries, and you wish Anderson's overall production was a little better, especially considering who he was playing against. But it might not be long before Anderson is making a big impact on an NFL defense and in the meantime, he should be a core special teams contributor.

Matt's First Take on the S position ...

#5 - Jalen Pitre, Baylor (5-11, 198 lbs.) - Pitre is a versatile chess piece that flies around the football field. Pitre is more of a "Defensive back" rather than just a traditional safety, something that is becoming more in vogue in the NFL. He covers the slot as well as manning the deep portions of the field. But because he excelled in the slot, Baylor usually kept him in that role. Pitre plays man and zone coverage, as well as blitzes. He isn't physically imposing, but Pitre's size isn't a problem. This is a very competitive and passionate player. Pitre isn't an elite athlete and has some stiffness, but this is the type of guy that finds a way to stick and make an impact. His final year in college was far and away his best.

#4 - Lewis Cine, Georgia (6-2, 199 lbs.) - Cine was an instrumental piece in the best defense in the country last year and went to the Combine and blew up the testing. Obviously, Cine's height is an asset that most safeties don't possess, and he is explosive with all his movements. Cine reads route concepts very well, especially as a zone defender. He is a competitive leader that relishes the physical aspects of safety play but could stand to add more bulk to his long frame. His lean body type is a bit of a concern because Cine does his best work closer to the line of scrimmage. And he was protected extremely well at Georgia. But Cine is a hitter that loves laying the wood and changing the momentum of a football game.

#3 - Jaquan Brisker, Penn State (6-1, 199 lbs.) - Brisker plays hard with an attitude that coaches at the next level will love. He has excellent football intelligence as well as versatility. He is a very good matchup against tight ends at the next level as well as vs. running backs in man coverage. He can blitz and Brisker makes a lot of plays in the backfield. He attacks in the run game. Brisker can play in reverse but is much better coming forward. It should be noted that Brisker played with an injured shoulder for much of his final season at Penn State and still put impressive play on tape. He missed some tackles, but the shoulder injury surely had something to do with that.

#2 - Dax Hill, Michigan (6-0, 191 lbs.) - Hill blazed a 4.38 40-yard dash time at the Combine. His speed matched with his length is a very impressive and rare combination. Hill is a very explosive athlete that can handle slot duties, play in the box or handle safety responsibilities in the deep portions of the field. Hill has smooth hips as well as explosive burst in a straight line to the football. Hill's great athletic ability gives him tremendous upside at the next level. Hill is a bit inconsistent as a tackler however and isn't overly powerful overall. Some have even thrown out the idea of making Hill a full-time cornerback.