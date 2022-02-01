2022 Triple Take: TE

Matt's Take ...

There isn't an elite prospect like Kyle Pitts in this draft class, but this is still an extremely strong group of incoming rookie tight ends. The second day of the draft could have a plethora of players at this position selected, which is unusual. The depth in this group is excellent and there could be quite a few future starting tight ends selected in in the 2022 NFL draft.

#5 - Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina (6-4, 241 lbs.) - Likely is a receiver and a move tight end much more so than a traditional inline tight end. As a blocker, Likely has to operate on the move or downfield against smaller defenders as opposed to doing battle in the trenches. His level of competition is a concern, but Likely is an advanced route runner. This is a guy that can make big plays in the passing game with his excellent speed. Likely is a very easy mover. He has great hands. Drops are very rare for Likely. Likely won't be for everyone because of his style of play, but if his new team has a plan for him, Likely will be an asset to the passing game. Can Likely add bulk and strength? That's a huge question teams will have to answer.

#4 - Cade Otten, Washington (6-5 1/4, 238 lbs.) - Otten is very tall, but lean. It will be interesting to see what he weighs in at in Indianapolis. Even though Otten isn't real thickly built, he is a good blocker that Washington often left in one-on-one situations against edge defenders. He blocks with good technique and hand usage, which is rare for incoming rookie tight ends. This is a player with good football intelligence and really has a good understanding of how to exploit both man and zone coverage. Despite his height, Otten isn't stiff, but his speed is somewhat of a concern. His quarterback play at Washington didn't help Otten's cause in terms of receiving production. Otten isn't really flashy and probably will not create a lot of big plays, but he competes and has little downside to his game.

#3 - Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State (6-5, 250 lbs.) - Grossly underused at Ohio State, Ruckert was a top recruit and certainly isn't short on ability. Ruckert is a tough guy that plays hard in a traditional inline manner and is a very capable blocker with some nastiness in this department. Ruckert has an impressive build and is very strong. He plays with good leverage and is a good natural bender, which shows up when blocking and coming out of his breaks in his routes. Ruckert has soft hands and a big strike zone for his quarterback to hit and has some highlight receptions on his resume. He can run over tacklers after the catch. He isn't just an inline guy and can be moved all over the formation. This is somewhat of a projection, as Ohio State greatly prefers to throw the ball their wide receivers than tight ends, but Ruckert looks like a player that should do more damage in the NFL than in college. He will be a nice piece to an offense at the next level.

#2 - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (6-5, 255 lbs.) - Wydermyer is gifted with a lot of impressive traits to work with at the next level including great size and body for the position with impressive length. He is comfortable aligning as an inline Y as well as detached from the formation. At times he is impressive blocking in the run or pass game, but Wydermyer will make his money catching the football in the pros. For such a big man, his speed really stands out and he has a huge catching radius. Drops are a problem for Wydermyer, however. Wydermyer isn't particularly twitchy though and takes a little while to build up speed and he doesn't explode off the line of scrimmage, but he is a smooth mover.