2022 Triple Take: DT

Matt's Take ...

This interior defensive line class is an interesting one. Most likely, there won't be a defensive tackle taken in the first half of Round 1. However, when you peel back the layers of this position group, the second day and middle of the draft overall could be a fruitful spot to find talent on the defensive interior. This group consists of big power nose tackle types, as well as penetrating 3 Technique players as well as tweener types that could occasionally line up outside but do most of their work between the offensive tackles.

#5 - Travis Jones, Connecticut (6-4 3/8, 326 lbs.) - Jones is a mountain of a man but isn't slow moving. He has a lot of suddenness in his game and can really jolt his opponent. His level of competition wasn't great and UCONN didn't play football in 2020, but Jones was dominant rep after rep at the Senior Bowl. When he locks his opponent out with his big strong hands and long arms, the play is basically over with Jones winning his battle. Jones plays hard and consistently knocks his opponent backwards and handles double teams with very little problem. As a pass-rusher, Jones collapses the pocket and can win quickly in the down, but overall, this is much more of a run stuffer and pocket pusher than an upfield attacker. He will align on either side or head up over the center and likely will not be on the field in third and long situations.

#4 - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M (6-4, 290 lbs.) - While he can play a traditional defensive tackle role in an upfield penetrating scheme, the key for Leal is his versatility and ability to line up all over the defensive front. Leal made more of an impact two years ago than in 2021. He gets off the ball very well and has light feet for a big man with good change of direction skills. You can see why he was so heavily recruited coming out of high school. Leal is a smooth moving athlete, but he isn't overly physical and is more of a finesse than power player overall. He isn't going to line up inside and take on double team after double team. While Leal's versatility is certainly a strength there isn't an ideal spot in most schemes for him to really thrive. His tools are better than his 2021 tape, but Leal's tools are quite impressive.

#3 - Logan Hall, Houston (6-5 7/8, 278 lbs.) - Hall isn't a typical defensive tackle and qualifies as a "Tweener". But in his case, this is very much a complement. In terms of how Hall can be used as the next level, he could spend a lot of time as a traditional base end in a 4-3 scheme on early downs. But Hall can also play all over the line of scrimmage and brings traits to the interior that NFL guards and centers will really struggle with. Few interior defensive linemen have Hall's combination of extreme length, flexibility, and athleticism. He has very quick and agile feet as well, but still has plenty of lower body strength to hold up inside if not overused on the interior. Hall plays the game with violence and has powerful heavy hands that he uses as weapons. And he can two-gap against NFL offensive tackles. As edge pass-rushers go, Hall doesn't have great flexibility or bend and, on the inside, he can lose the leverage battle because of how tall he is. Hall is very long-legged. That being said, Hall can help an NFL defense in just so many ways.

#2 - Jordan Davis, Georgia (6-6 1/4, 360 lbs.) - It doesn't take much observation to see that Davis isn't like most defensive tackle prospects, or like most human beings. He is just unbelievably large and carries all that weight very well. His power and length are outstanding, and he uses all these traits extremely well. Rarely does one offensive lineman handle Davis and his ability to demand and defeat double teams makes everyone around him on defense better. The worries with Davis are twofold. First off, while he does push his blocker (or blockers) back into pocket, Davis rarely gets quick pass-rush penetration and when he gets free of his blockers, can Davis chase down NFL quarterbacks and get them on the ground? Secondly, stamina is a problem for this big man. He can wear down over the course of a series and had a very low workload at Georgia, partially because that defense was just so talented and deep. Davis' traits are amazing, but his style of play isn't for every defense. It will be interesting to see how the NFL values such a unique specimen.