2022 Triple Take: EDGE

Matt's Take ...

This is the strength of the 2022 NFL Draft. There isn't quite a no-brainer prospect like Myles Garrett or Chase Young, but edge players will still go very high in the first round. And there could be quite a few players at this position in the first round. There is a chance that there are eight or even nine players at this position selected in the first frame in April. Not only that, but there should also be high quality options here all through the draft including some diamonds in the rough.

#5 - Jermaine Johnson, Florida State (6-4 5/8, 254 lbs.) - There were so many excellent edge defenders left off this list, but we had to narrow it down to five players. Johnson transferred to Florida State from Georgia but considering the unbelievable talent the Bulldogs have on the defensive line, we certainly shouldn't hold that against Johnson, who went on to dominate for the Seminoles as well as during Senior Bowl week of practices. This is a big powerful guy to be running sub 4.6. At the Combine, Johnson worked out with the linebackers and he is capable of dropping into coverage, but Johnson is an edge defender and an excellent one at that. Johnson is thickly built, but also has very good length-a rare combination. He has great overall power as well as pop in his hands and the lower body strength to hold up very well in the run game. Johnson is already an excellent pass-rusher, but has upside as his hand work develops. This is a very energetic player that is also very sturdy against the run.

#4 - David Ojabo, Michigan (6-4, 250 lbs.) - Immensely talented, Ojabo is relatively new to the sport. But it is all in front of him. As we saw with his 4.55 time in the 40-yard dash, as well as in his drill work at the Combine, Ojabo has excellent acceleration and closes on his target extremely well. Ojabo also broad jumped over 10 feet, which is rather crazy for someone his size. Ojabo doesn't yet have a signature pass-rush move and overall, is somewhat of a work in progress. Drafting Ojabo, is a bet on the future. Coaches should be begging to get a chance to work with this guy.

#3 - Travon Walker, Georgia (6-5, 272 lbs.) - Walker ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at the Combine at 272 pounds. He is just an amazing athlete with great size and length. There is no stiffness in that big body, and he has unusually long arms. This is a player that is just scratching the surface and can align all over the defensive front to create major mismatches. Walker really survives on his natural gifts as a pass-rusher. He doesn't have much of a plan in this regard and needs a lot of work refining his pass-rush repertoire. His sack production isn't great, but you can't forget that Georgia is just loaded with great players on their defensive line. But the upside here is immense if Walker puts the time in to improve. Walker is already an elite run defender though and gaining the edge on him in this phase rarely occurs. Walker uses his hands very well in the run game. He even looks very comfortable for such a big man playing in coverage and in reverse. Walker's 6.89 three-cone time at the Combine is exceptional. Expect Walker to be drafted in the top 10 overall.

#2 - Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon (6-4, 254 lbs.) - It is pretty easy to see why Thibodeaux was a top recruit coming out of high school. He just has fantastic traits. Thibodeaux's get off, explosion and fluidity really stand out. He is also a bendy and twitchy athlete but needs to refine the finer points of his game. Thibodeaux really doesn't have a trump card as a pass-rusher, but he can run around offensive tackles or through them. He closes on his prey very quickly and with violence. At times, Thibodeaux makes the game look easy. However, he did take plays off this year and chose to not to participate in the drills in Indianapolis. But Thibodeaux did run a 4.58 40-yard dash at the Combine and clearly, he has special traits. His 10-yard split was also outstanding. Thibodeaux is dangerous rushing on the interior, but really does his best work in a two point stance in a 3-4 front at outside linebacker. Still, there is bust potential here.