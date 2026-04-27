A look at the Steelers 2026 Draft Class

The Steelers had 10 selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, adding new faces on both sides of the ball throughout the three days.
The team kicked the draft off selecting offensive tackle Max Iheanachor from Arizona State in the first round with the 21st overall pick.
"I'm very excited about Max," said Coach Mike McCarthy. "Our offensive line coaches are bouncing off the wall. He's great for us. A stud of a young man. Throughout the process, you heard about him a little bit early, and he just kept growing and growing and growing through the evaluation. As we really wound down this week, he frankly just kept climbing up our board. We were just really excited that he was there. I think it's an excellent pick for us. He'll be a great addition to our offensive line."
On night two of the NFL Draft, the Steelers selected receiver Germie Bernard from Alabama in the second round, and then in the third round took Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, Georgia cornerback Daylen Everette and Iowa guard Gennings Dunker.
The Steelers wrapped things up selecting Iowa receiver Kaden Wetjen in the fourth round, Indiana fullback Riley Nowakowski in the fifth round, Notre Dame defensive end Gabriel Rubio in the sixth round, and Oklahoma safety Robert Spears-Jennings and Navy running back/receiver Eli Heidenreich in the seventh round.
While there was plenty of excitement surrounding the draft picks, there was also a sense of pride from General Manager Omar Khan regarding Pittsburgh hosting the 2026 NFL Draft.
"Awesome weekend, it truly was," said Khan. "I just want to start by really congratulating the city and the people in this city for the draft here and how it turned out. I can't tell you guys how awesome the feedback has been from the people that I talked to and all the excitement down there.
"From politicians, the people -- obviously I can't tell you guys what Art Rooney and Dan Rooney did for this. It's been great to see. Everybody from the League office, the Commissioner (Roger Goodell) and his staff. I keep using that word awesome. It was awesome. It truly has been.
"Truly a tremendous weekend for the city of Pittsburgh, for the Steelers, and I think for the NFL. Hopefully we get it back here again. Enjoyed every minute of it."
Steelers 2026 Draft Class
Max Iheanachor – OT – Round 1
Germie Bernard – WR – Round 2
Drew Allar – QB – Round 3
Daylen Everette – CB – Round 3
Gennings Dunker – G – Round 3
Kaden Wetjen – WR – Round 4
Riley Nowakowski – FB – Round 5
Gabriel Rubio – DE – Round 6
Robert Spears-Jennings – S – Round 7
Eli Heidenreich – RB/WR – Round 7
Max Iheanachor - Offensive Tackle - Round 1
📄: First Round: Max Iheanachor | 📺: Khan/McCarthy on Iheanachor | 📸: Max Iheanachor in pictures | 📺: Pick Announcement | 📃: How Iheanachor fits with the Steelers | 📺: Iheanachor's college highlights | 📺: Iheanachor's combine workout | 📃: What to like about Iheanachor | 📺: Welcome to Pittsburgh | 📺: Introductory Press Conference | 👕: Order Max Iheanachor jersey
The Steelers selected offensive tackle Max Iheanachor from Arizona State with the 21st pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
"It meant the world. It was a surreal feeling," said Iheanachor. "Can't describe it. No other feeling like that. It was a once in a lifetime experience for sure. I am still very emotional right now. Just really grateful for the opportunity. Ready to come in and get some work."
Iheanachor said he had a meeting with the Steelers at the NFL Combine and a Zoom call with them afterwards. He didn't know if he would end up in Pittsburgh, but is happy he did.
"I am really excited for the opportunity," said Iheanachor. "They have a really young o-line room. Getting ready to come in and compete. I am ready.
"It literally just hit. That call. It was like an out of body type of experience. It's surreal. Big shout out to God. Without him none of this would be possible."
He was a key factor for the Arizona State offensive line, not allowing a sack in his senior season. He has appeared in 32 career games, starting 31.
"He's great for us. A stud of a young man," said Coach Mike McCarthy. "Throughout the process, you heard about him a little bit early, and he just kept growing and growing and growing through the evaluation."
He was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2025.
And now he is a Steelers offensive lineman and is ready to show what he brings.
"A guy that is going to come in and work hard," said Iheanachor. "Still be a sponge. I am ready to learn. Whatever it is, I am willing to do. I am ready to learn. Ready to compete. Come in and just work hard."
Germie Bernard – WR – Round 2
The Steelers selected Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard with the 47th pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Steelers made a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to move up to make the selection. The Steelers received the 47th overall pick and the 249th overall from the Colts in the trade. They gave up the 53rd overall pick, as well as the 135th and 237th overall picks.
"We're very excited," said offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio. "Germie is a tremendous person. I was really impressed with him on his 30 visit. His energy, his character, his makeup, who he is as a person. A great football, real productive player. Had a lot of success. Comes from a great program with a lot of history and tradition.
"We like his versatility, his flex to play inside and outside. And when we get him here, certainly we see a guy that can play inside, outside, and ultimately when we start practicing, we'll see where he fits best with the other receivers."
Over two seasons, Bernard appeared in 27 games, finishing with 114 receptions for 1,656 yards, a 14.5-yard average, and nine touchdowns.
In 2025, he appeared in 14 games, finishing with 64 receptions for 862 yards, a 13.5-yard average, and seven touchdowns.
He also can be used out of the backfield and in the return game, flexibility that is attractive to the Steelers.
"I think the flexibility is certainly always attractive when you've got a guy that can help on special teams in all four phases," said Angelichio. "And then certainly we have flexibility to be able to put him in the backfield, move him around so the defense really can't focus in on one area.
"More than anything else, he's a clutch player. He's made a lot of big catches for Alabama in critical moments."
Bernard was one of the players the Steelers had in for a pre-draft visit, and he left an impression.
"His passion, his faith, his commitment, those really stood out to me," said Angelichio. "He's a strong-willed individual who has tremendous faith in his person and what he wants and what he looks for. So, I was really impressed with the maturity of how he looked at things."
Drew Allar – QB – Round 3
📄: Third Round: Drew Allar | 📺: Arth on Allar | 📸: Drew Allar in pictures | 📺: Pick Announcement | 📺: Allar's college highlights | 📺: Allar's combine workout | 📺: Welcome to Pittsburgh
The Steelers selected Penn State quarterback Drew Allar with the 76th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Allar appeared in 45 games for Penn State, starting 35. He completed 633 passes for 7,402 yards and 61 touchdowns in four seasons for the Nittany Lions.
"Very excited to have Drew in our room," said Tom Arth, the Steelers quarterbacks coach. "Drew's a young man who I've been fortunate to have the opportunity to get to know since he was pretty young. I was coaching in college in Ohio at the University of Akron when Drew was in high school, so I've been watching Drew since he was probably 14 or 15 years old.
"You saw the talent, you saw the ability, you certainly saw the stature and all of those things. To see what he's accomplished and how far he's come is really special for me. Now to have the chance to have him here in Pittsburgh and in our quarterback room I think is outstanding."
He had his best season in 2024 when he started all 16 games, completing 262 of 394 passes, 66.5%, for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Arth likes the measurables Allar brings and thinks that will be a big asset to the quarterback room.
"He's 6-5, 235 pounds and he has big hands," said Arth. "I think what's most exciting when you're talking about the quarterback position is can this guy throw the football and I think he throws it as well as any quarterback in this draft class. He has an effortless arm. He can make every single throw on the field and he's a better athlete than I think he's given credit for."
Daylen Everette – CB – Round 3
The Steelers selected Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette with the 85th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
"Really excited about our pick tonight," said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "From a good program down there in Georgia. Came up big in some of the biggest games for that program. He is used to playing in a lot of big games. He gets the ball. The physical attributes."
Everette appeared in 55 games for the Bulldogs, recording 150 tackles, 107 of them solo stops. He had five tackles for a loss and one sack.
"I got to know him a little bit in terms of his personality when we went down there for the pro day, had a great dinner with him, great interaction," said Graham. "The seriousness he has about football. The focus he has as a young man. I was really impressed by that.
"And you could just tell there's some grit there about him and a willingness to get better. Really excited for him. Congratulations to his family and congratulations to him."
Everette had five interceptions, 24 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Graham was asked how he will fit into the defense and his main focus right now is getting quality football players to build the roster.
"We just want good football players," said Graham. "We try to put them in by position. But in general, defensive back, a good football player, someone that can tackle, someone that has some speed and explosiveness. We're trying to be an explosive unit out there on the field. So those are all traits that he has.
"And then having a football IQ when you talk ball to him. There's a level of intelligence there that is intriguing and knowing the system he came from, that makes it even more intriguing. Good football player, and like most of those guys, you've just got to play hard, earn the trust of the veterans and then we'll see how it plays out in September."
Gennings Dunker – G – Round 3
The Steelers selected Iowa guard Gennings Dunker with the 96th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Steelers traded with the Seattle Seahawks to move up, giving the Seahawks the 99th overall pick (third round) and the 216th overall pick (sixth round). The Steelers took the Seahawks spot at 96th overall (third round).
"He is an aggressive kid," said offensive line coach James Campen. "Good football player. They're so well coached at Iowa. They come out and have established pad level and footwork. I've got a lot of respect for that football program and the people who run it.
"But to be able to get a guy like him, a big, powerful kid that has position flexibility and has shown leadership in his play. His play style is really unique."
Dunker has appeared in 47 games for the Hawkeyes, starting 38. He started all 13 games in 2025, as well as all 11 games he appeared in during the 2024 season.
"You always look for guys that are first in line doing things that are challenging or different like he did at the Senior Bowl. He was first in line to go and do new drills and things like that. So, I'm sure there's some leadership qualities there too.
"But we're very excited to have him and to add to the O-line room. We'll get him in here and take a look at him. I think at this point he'll be at the guard position, and tackle will be his second position. But again, when you get players like this, you can always try to figure out which way he's going to go. So, competition is good in those areas. So, he'll probably end up playing a little bit of both, but primarily guard."
He was a first-team All-Big Ten (media) and third-team All-Big Ten (coaches) selection in 2025.
Kaden Wetjen – WR – Round 4
The Steelers selected Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen with the 121st overall pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Wetjen started seven of the 40 games he appeared in for Iowa. He had 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown over three seasons.
He also shined as a punt returner, with 954 return yards, a 17.7-yard average, and four touchdowns. He also returned 56 kickoffs for 1,538 yards, a 27.5-yard average, and two touchdowns.
"He plays the game fearlessly, but he plays it smart," said special teams coordinator Danny Crossman. "Our top rated dual return player, and in this new dynamic kickoff age of the National Football League, to have a guy that's in our opinion very good at both, we think it's going to be a major addition and pay dividends for the club."
Wetjen was a consensus All-American in 2025 as a returner, including Walter Camp, AFCA, Sporting News, FWAA, USA Today, On3, and PFF first-team All-America. He was also named to The Athletic second-team All-America list.
In addition, he was Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year in 2025, the second time he won it and the first two-time recipient since the award was created in 2015.
"Obviously there seems to be a good consensus that he was a high-level player that can help the club to victories," said Crossman. "The only thing that any of us are worried about is hanging Ws. So, we think this is a player that can help us do that."
Crossman likes what Wetjen brings to the return game, especially that fearless approach he mentioned.
"Number one, he makes great decisions, good ball security, and then he is, what I refer to as, he's a catch-run-cut player," said Crossman. "A lot of guys are looking to cut maybe before they need to. He is fearless, and he's not going to make the cuts until he has to, and he can do it late.
"He's good in a tight area, can make the shallow cuts. So, he really brings a really good skill set in the return game and especially how with the new rules in kickoff return those vertical one cut runners have been very successful over the last couple of years and we think that's what he'll bring to the Steelers."
Riley Nowakowski – FB – Round 5
The Steelers selected Indiana fullback Riley Nowakowski with the 169th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Steelers traded with the Kansas City Chiefs, sending the Chiefs the 161st overall pick (fifth round) and the 249th overall pick (seventh) in exchange for the 169th overall pick (fifth round) and the 210th overall pick (sixth round).
"It was just a very emotional moment, just all the hard work that's gone in throughout the years, all these people here that have supported me throughout the year," said Nowakowski of being with family and friends when he was drafted. "Just being able to celebrate with them and hear my name called is definitely something special."
He appeared in 16 games in 2025, finishing with 32 receptions for 387 yards out of the backfield and two touchdowns. He also had two carries, for two yards, both touchdowns.
"I've been used almost everywhere," said Nowakowski. "I played fullback, I played inline tight end, did a lot of H-back work too. I've done a little bit of everything, and I think that is extremely helpful because I feel comfortable in any position.
"I would say I'm a physical, relentless, just blue collar, gritty guy. I just like to show up to work and get things done. I don't really like to do anything too special. I'm not big on flair or anything. I probably won't have any cool touchdown celebrations. But I'm going to go in there and I'm going to give everything I've got every day. "
He transferred to Indiana from Wisconsin for his final season, where he had a standout year.
"He's shown on tape that he has an ability to navigate through the backfield," said running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung Sr. "But the young man plays with grit. At the end of the day, it's all about will. You've got to be willing to go hunt.
"He's done a lot of great things on tape. He's growing as a backfield blocker. I can't wait to get to work with him."
Gabriel Rubio – DE – Round 6
📄: Sixth Round: Gabriel Rubio | 📺: Graham on Rubio | 📺: Pick Announcement | 📺: Rubio's college highlights
The Steelers selected Notre Dame defensive end Gabriel Rubio with the 210th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Rubio played in six games in 2025, starting five, but missed the final six due to injury.
He appeared in 39 career games for the Fighting Irish, starting eight.
He recorded 66 tackles, 27 of them solo stops. He also recorded seven tackles for a loss, one and a half sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble.
"Just in terms of the size, the length, really just intriguing in terms of a big man up front," said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "Really fits what we're trying to do. Does a good job of defeating blocks. Hard to single block. The way he plays, he plays football the right way, has the right demeanor. His ability to play the run and then transition on early down run, using his length.
"You can see there's a savviness about him. Any time you're talking about a stout, big, long man playing on the interior defensive line, I think that fits the mold of what we're looking for here with the Steelers."
Rubio brings the aspect of versatility with him to the defensive line, something Graham said is necessary with all players.
"The key is to have versatility," said Graham. "My mind goes where are the multiple roles for this big body. He fits the mold for that."
He is the son of former Steelers nose tackle Angel Rubio.
"He's ecstatic," said Gabriel of his father. "He's so excited for me. He's given me all the pointers right now about living in Pittsburgh and what's going to go on, what's going to happen, so I'm really counting on his guidance."
Robert Spears-Jennings – S – Round 7
The Steelers selected Oklahoma safety Robert Spears-Jennings with the 224th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
In four seasons he appeared in 47 games. He played in all 13 games in 2025, starting the final 12 games.
"He had a skill set that we were looking for," said assistant head coach/secondary Joe Whitt Jr. "We addressed different needs and different spots, but he's a kid that I personally like and we like this as a defensive staff."
He finished his Oklahoma career with 178 tackles, including 101 solo stops. He recorded eight tackles for a loss of 33 yards. He recorded two and a half tackles and two interceptions.
"He's a guy that can play in the box," said Whitt. "He has the speed to play in high zones. So, he's not limited by anything from a skill set standpoint. But we'll use him depending on the guys around him."
Eli Heidenreich – RB/WR – Round 7
The Steelers selected Navy running back/receiver Eli Heidenreich with the 230th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Heidenreich, who is from Pittsburgh, was on hand for the Draft and on stage with Commissioner Roger Goodell.
"It was awesome," said Heidenreich on being drafted by the Steelers. "I had the whole spectrum of emotions the last 20 minutes. It's really been incredible. I am just thankful for the opportunity. I was born and raised a Steelers fan. The chance for me to go and put on that uniform and contribute to that team is unbelievable."
As he walked on the stage, he said a lot of emotions and memories floated through his mind.
"I was thinking about all the time and effort," said Heidenreich. "Things most people don't know. The unseen hours. I was thinking about my first Steelers game. So many memories in that stadium. It all hit me at once."
He wasn't the only one it hit.
"I wasn't expecting to see that on TV," said General Manager Omar Khan. "You can't help but get emotional. That ending was tremendous. Pretty cool to watch."
He appeared in 38 games for the Naval Academy, with 109 receptions for 1,994 yards and 16 touchdowns.
He also carried the ball 169 times for 1,157 yards and seven touchdowns.
Heidenreich came to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex following the Draft after he was introduced on the Draft Stage to the Steelers crowd.
"It was pretty incredible," said Heidenreich. "The biggest thing for me is I turned that corner and you see the city skyline in the background, and the crowd is like 90 percent black and gold. It's all Steelers fans out there. It was such a cool moment. Everything just kind of came together.
"I was pretty overwhelmed with emotions, but I'm just thankful that I had this opportunity that the NFL invited me to be in the green room and allowed for this moment to be even more special."
He said it hadn't fully sunk in yet, and it might take a little bit.
"I think it's going to take a little bit of time probably to sleep on it and wake up tomorrow morning, like I'm a Pittsburgh Steeler now," he said. "I think it hasn't fully set in."
He said he grew up a Steelers fan so it's a dream come true for him.
"I think the earliest moment for me that I can remember is watching the Steelers play the Cardinals in the Super Bowl and just watching that game and everything that took place for us to go out and win that Super Bowl, I think that was really when it started," he said. "I remember James Harrison, that play specifically, his 100-yard pick six. I went and asked my dad shortly after that for a James Harrison jersey, which I got later on that summer. That's kind of when it started."