A look at the Steelers 2026 Draft Class

The Steelers selected Navy running back/receiver Eli Heidenreich with the 230th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Heidenreich, who is from Pittsburgh, was on hand for the Draft and on stage with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

"It was awesome," said Heidenreich on being drafted by the Steelers. "I had the whole spectrum of emotions the last 20 minutes. It's really been incredible. I am just thankful for the opportunity. I was born and raised a Steelers fan. The chance for me to go and put on that uniform and contribute to that team is unbelievable."

As he walked on the stage, he said a lot of emotions and memories floated through his mind.

"I was thinking about all the time and effort," said Heidenreich. "Things most people don't know. The unseen hours. I was thinking about my first Steelers game. So many memories in that stadium. It all hit me at once."

He wasn't the only one it hit.

"I wasn't expecting to see that on TV," said General Manager Omar Khan. "You can't help but get emotional. That ending was tremendous. Pretty cool to watch."

He appeared in 38 games for the Naval Academy, with 109 receptions for 1,994 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He also carried the ball 169 times for 1,157 yards and seven touchdowns.

Heidenreich came to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex following the Draft after he was introduced on the Draft Stage to the Steelers crowd.

"It was pretty incredible," said Heidenreich. "The biggest thing for me is I turned that corner and you see the city skyline in the background, and the crowd is like 90 percent black and gold. It's all Steelers fans out there. It was such a cool moment. Everything just kind of came together.

"I was pretty overwhelmed with emotions, but I'm just thankful that I had this opportunity that the NFL invited me to be in the green room and allowed for this moment to be even more special."

He said it hadn't fully sunk in yet, and it might take a little bit.

"I think it's going to take a little bit of time probably to sleep on it and wake up tomorrow morning, like I'm a Pittsburgh Steeler now," he said. "I think it hasn't fully set in."

He said he grew up a Steelers fan so it's a dream come true for him.