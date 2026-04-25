Steelers select Heidenreich in seventh round

• 2024: His 6 touchdown receptions in 2024 tied for the most in school history (6 by Ryan Read 1998, Chris Weiler 1984, Phil McConkey 1978, Rob Taylor 1967) ... he had a touchdown catch in 4-straight games and looked like it would be 5-straight as he caught a touchdown pass against Air Force that ended up getting called back ... he is the first Navy player to have a touchdown catch in 4-straight games since Jamir Tillman in 2015 ... he is Navy's first receiver with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games since Jamir Tillman had 162 yards at Houston and 102 yards against Army in 2015 ... either Heidenreich or Alex Tecza have scored a touchdown for Navy in 18 of the last 23 games (they have scored in the same game 5 times) ... Heidenreich has 14-career touchdowns (4 rush, 10 rec.), while Tecza has 15 (13 rush, 2 rec.) ... Heidenreich was the #2-rated receiver among all position players (min. of 50 targets) by Pro Football Focus ... a starter in all 13 games, he was the team's leading receiver with 671 yards and 6 touchdowns on 39 catches (17.2 yds / catch, 51.6 yds / gm) ... stood 3rd on the team in rushing, averaging 34.2 yards per game and 6.8 yards per carry ... he rushed for 444 yards and 3 touchdowns on 65 carries ... caught 2 passes for 22 yards and rushed for 23 yards on 4 carries in Navy's win over Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl ... also attemped his second pass of the season and third of his career ... caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Blake Horvath in the Mids' win over Army, topping 1,000 yards receiving for his career ... it was his 6th receiving touchdown of the season, tying the school record for single-season touchdowns (along with 4 other players / last by Ryan Read in 1998) ... also carried the ball 6 times for 19 yards against the Black Knights ... rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 9 carries at East Carolina ... posted a career-best 6 catches for 41 yards against the Pirates ... led Navy in rushing at USF with 6 carries for 84 yards and a 60-yard touchdown which was a career-long run ... returned 2 punts for 13 yards, including a long of 14 yards ... Navy's leading receiver at Rice with 3 catches for 56 yards ... rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 11 carries against #12 Notre Dame ... it was his first rushing touchdown of the season and just the second of his career ... also caught 2 passes for 10 yards ... responsible for 1 of Navy's 5 fumbles against the Irish, muffing a punt ... carried the ball just twice for 7 yards and caught 3 passes for 36 yards in Navy's Homecoming win over Charlotte ... named to the Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week Honor Roll after carrying the ball 6 times for a career-high 100 yards and catching 5 passes for 101 yards in the win at Air Force ... he is the first player in program history with 100 yards rushing AND receiving in the same game ... it was his first-career 100-yard rushing performance ... caught 3 passes for 108 yards and a career-long 74-yard touchdown pass from Blake Horvath ... he is Navy's first 100-yard receiver since Vincent Terrell Jr. had 114 yards at East Carolina on Sept. 24, 2022 ... also rushed for 24 yards on 4 carries against the Blazers ... carried the ball times for 41 yards, while catching 4 passes for 68 yards against Memphis ... caught a 39-yard pass from Blake Horvath ... also attempted just his second-career pass in the win against the Tigers ... caught 4 passes for a career-high 98 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown in the win over Temple in the AAC opener ... also had a season-long 51-yard reception ... accounted for 98 of the Mids' 112 yards receiving ... also contributed a pair of tackles on special teams ... carried the ball twice for 7 yards and caught 4 passes for 74 yards and 2 touchdowns against Bucknell in the opener ... had touchdown receptions of 9 (Blake Horvath QB) and 20 yards (Braxton Woodson QB) ... he is the first Navy player with 2 touchdown receptions in the same game since Chance Warren at Temple on Nov. 27, 2021 ... also connected with Blake Horvath for a 2-point conversion ... made his debut as the Mids' punt returner, returning 2 for 32 yards including a long of 23.