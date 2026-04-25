Steelers select Heidenreich in seventh round

The Steelers selected Navy running back/receiver Eli Heidenreich with the 230th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Heidenreich, who is from Pittsburgh, was on hand for the Draft and on stage with Commissioner Roger Goodell.
"It was awesome," said Heidenreich on being drafted by the Steelers. "I had the whole spectrum of emotions the last 20 minutes. It's really been incredible. I am just thankful for the opportunity. I was born and raised a Steelers fan. The chance for me to go and put on that uniform and contribute to that team is unbelievable."
As he walked on the stage, he said a lot of emotions and memories floated through his mind.
"I was thinking about all the time and effort," said Heidenreich. "Things most people don't know. The unseen hours. I was thinking about my first Steelers game. So many memories in that stadium. It all hit me at once."
He wasn't the only one it hit.
"I wasn't expecting to see that on TV," said General Manager Omar Khan. "You can't help but get emotional. That ending was tremendous. Pretty cool to watch."
He appeared in 38 games for the Naval Academy, with 109 receptions for 1,994 yards and 16 touchdowns.
He also carried the ball 169 times for 1,157 yards and seven touchdowns.
"The biggest thing is my versatility. You see that across the NFL. The best backs in the league are the ones who are able to carry the ball well and but also go out and contribute in the receiving game."
• At Navy: Enters the fall as a starter at snipe ... a starter in 17 games during his career (0 Fr // 4 So // 13 Jr) ... has 10-career touchdown receptions which is tied for the 3rd most in program history and the most since Jamir Tillman had 10 from 2013-16 ... the school record is 13 (Phil McConkey, 1975-78 and Rob Taylor, 1965-67) ... averaging 18.8 yards per catch in his career (51 catches / 960 yds) which is the 6th-best average in school history ... ranked as one of the top 100 college football players in 2025 by College Football Network ... a threat to take it to the house every time he touches the ball whether it be on the ground or through the air ... has earned 2 varsity letters.
• 2024: His 6 touchdown receptions in 2024 tied for the most in school history (6 by Ryan Read 1998, Chris Weiler 1984, Phil McConkey 1978, Rob Taylor 1967) ... he had a touchdown catch in 4-straight games and looked like it would be 5-straight as he caught a touchdown pass against Air Force that ended up getting called back ... he is the first Navy player to have a touchdown catch in 4-straight games since Jamir Tillman in 2015 ... he is Navy's first receiver with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games since Jamir Tillman had 162 yards at Houston and 102 yards against Army in 2015 ... either Heidenreich or Alex Tecza have scored a touchdown for Navy in 18 of the last 23 games (they have scored in the same game 5 times) ... Heidenreich has 14-career touchdowns (4 rush, 10 rec.), while Tecza has 15 (13 rush, 2 rec.) ... Heidenreich was the #2-rated receiver among all position players (min. of 50 targets) by Pro Football Focus ... a starter in all 13 games, he was the team's leading receiver with 671 yards and 6 touchdowns on 39 catches (17.2 yds / catch, 51.6 yds / gm) ... stood 3rd on the team in rushing, averaging 34.2 yards per game and 6.8 yards per carry ... he rushed for 444 yards and 3 touchdowns on 65 carries ... caught 2 passes for 22 yards and rushed for 23 yards on 4 carries in Navy's win over Oklahoma in the Armed Forces Bowl ... also attemped his second pass of the season and third of his career ... caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Blake Horvath in the Mids' win over Army, topping 1,000 yards receiving for his career ... it was his 6th receiving touchdown of the season, tying the school record for single-season touchdowns (along with 4 other players / last by Ryan Read in 1998) ... also carried the ball 6 times for 19 yards against the Black Knights ... rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 9 carries at East Carolina ... posted a career-best 6 catches for 41 yards against the Pirates ... led Navy in rushing at USF with 6 carries for 84 yards and a 60-yard touchdown which was a career-long run ... returned 2 punts for 13 yards, including a long of 14 yards ... Navy's leading receiver at Rice with 3 catches for 56 yards ... rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 11 carries against #12 Notre Dame ... it was his first rushing touchdown of the season and just the second of his career ... also caught 2 passes for 10 yards ... responsible for 1 of Navy's 5 fumbles against the Irish, muffing a punt ... carried the ball just twice for 7 yards and caught 3 passes for 36 yards in Navy's Homecoming win over Charlotte ... named to the Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week Honor Roll after carrying the ball 6 times for a career-high 100 yards and catching 5 passes for 101 yards in the win at Air Force ... he is the first player in program history with 100 yards rushing AND receiving in the same game ... it was his first-career 100-yard rushing performance ... caught 3 passes for 108 yards and a career-long 74-yard touchdown pass from Blake Horvath ... he is Navy's first 100-yard receiver since Vincent Terrell Jr. had 114 yards at East Carolina on Sept. 24, 2022 ... also rushed for 24 yards on 4 carries against the Blazers ... carried the ball times for 41 yards, while catching 4 passes for 68 yards against Memphis ... caught a 39-yard pass from Blake Horvath ... also attempted just his second-career pass in the win against the Tigers ... caught 4 passes for a career-high 98 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown in the win over Temple in the AAC opener ... also had a season-long 51-yard reception ... accounted for 98 of the Mids' 112 yards receiving ... also contributed a pair of tackles on special teams ... carried the ball twice for 7 yards and caught 4 passes for 74 yards and 2 touchdowns against Bucknell in the opener ... had touchdown receptions of 9 (Blake Horvath QB) and 20 yards (Braxton Woodson QB) ... he is the first Navy player with 2 touchdown receptions in the same game since Chance Warren at Temple on Nov. 27, 2021 ... also connected with Blake Horvath for a 2-point conversion ... made his debut as the Mids' punt returner, returning 2 for 32 yards including a long of 23.
• 2023: A starter in 4 of the 12 games in which he played ... carried the ball 27 times for 214 yards (7.9 yds/carry, 17.8 yds/gm) and a touchdown ... led the team in receiving with 19 catches for 382 yards (20.1 yds/catch, 31.8 yds/gm) and 4 touchdowns ... caught a career-best 4 passes for 56 yards against Army and also failed to complete his first-collegiate halfback pass ... carried the ball a career-best 8 times for 54 yards and had 1 reception for 6 yards at SMU ... caught 2 passes for 53 yards, including a 49-yarder from Xavier Arline in the win over East Carolina ... carried the ball 5 times for 60 yards against UAB, while also catching 3 passes for 26 yards ... had 2 catches for 63 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown reception from Xavier Arline against Temple ... contributed a special teams tackle against the Owls ... caught 3 passes for 22 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown reception against Air Force ... rushed for 14 yards on 3 carries at Charlotte, while his lone reception was good for a 69-yard touchdown from Braxton Woodson ... it was the longest reception by the Mids this season ... carried the ball once for a 7-yard gain against North Texas ... caught a 68-yard pass against USF for his first-career receiving touchdown ... it was the longest reception by a Navy player since Myles Fells' 73-yard TD reception from Tyger Goslin against Air Force on Oct. 3, 2020 ... made his first-collegiate start in the Mids' AAC opener against Memphis where he caught the first-2 passes of his career for 19 yards including a long of 13 ... led Navy in rushing against Wagner in the home opener, carrying the ball 4 times for 66 yards ... the bulk of his yards came on a 46-yard rush for his first-collegiate touchdown ... made his collegiate debut in the Mids' opener against Notre Dame where he carried the ball 3 times for 12 yards.
• 2022: Did not see any varsity action.
• High School / Personal: A 2022 graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, Pa., Heidenreich was a two-sport athlete who earned letters in baseball (3) and football (3) ... three-time All-Conference football performer who was an honorable mention selection as a sophomore, a second-teamer as a junior and first-teamer his senior year ... as a senior, named the Post-Gazette 6A Player of the Year, garnered First-Team All-State (Pa.) and First-Team All-Pennsylvania honors and named to the Fab 22, Super 7 and Big 33 ... served as captain of the football team his senior year ... led Mt. Lebanon HS to the 2021 Pennsylvania 6A State Championship for the first time in school history with a 15-0 record and the 6A Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) Championship ... scored 29 touchdowns, recorded 2,266 all-purpose yards and had 1,330 yards receiving his senior campaign ... additionally, he led the team with 60 tackles and four interceptions ... also earned Second-Team All-Conference honors in baseball as a junior ... member of the National Honor Society ... high school teammate of current Navy senior running back Alex Tecza ... his grandfather and uncle both served in the Navy ... son of David and Tara Heidenreich ... majoring in cyber operations.