Steelers sign Spears-Jennings

The Steelers signed safety Robert Spears-Jennings, one of the team's seventh-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, to a four-year contract. Spears-Jennings, who played at Oklahoma, was selected with the 224th overall pick.

In four seasons he appeared in 47 games for Oklahoma. He played in all 13 games in 2025, starting the final 12 games.

"He had a skill set that we were looking for," said assistant head coach/secondary Joe Whitt Jr. "We addressed different needs and different spots, but he's a kid that I personally like and we like this as a defensive staff."

He finished his Oklahoma career with 178 tackles, including 101 solo stops. He recorded eight tackles for a loss of 33 yards. He recorded two and a half tackles and two interceptions.

"He's a guy that can play in the box," said Whitt. "He has the speed to play in high zones. So, he's not limited by anything from a skill set standpoint. But we'll use him depending on the guys around him."

Spears-Jennings feels like he can help the team in any area that is asked of him, with his versatility a key.