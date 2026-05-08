Steelers sign undrafted free agents

The Steelers signed the undrafted free agents they added following the 2026 NFL Draft, with all of them ready to take part in the team's rookie minicamp.

The full list is below:

Devan Boykin, Cornerback, Indiana

Daylan Carnell, Linebacker, Missouri

Kevin Jobity Jr., Defensive Lineman, Syracuse

Laith Marjan, Kicker, Kansas

Lake McRee, Tight End, USCf

Chamon Metayer, Tight End, Arizona State

More on the players:

Devan Boykin, Cornerback, Indiana: Boykin transferred to Indiana for his final season. He played in all 16 games, starting 11. He finished with 59 tackles, including 37 solo stops, seven passes defensed, six tackles for a loss, two interceptions and a sack. He played in a total of 61 games in his college career, starting out at North Carolina State.

Daylan Carnell,Linebacker, Missouri: Carnell appeared in 56 career games, with 38 starts, and finished with 174 tackles, 103 of them solo stops. He had 19.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, five interceptions, 29 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Kevin Jobity Jr., Defensive Lineman, Syracuse: Jobity played in 38 games, with 17 starts, for Syracuse. He finished with 83 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup. He played in 10 games his senior season, finishing with 30 tackles, including six for a loss, and five sacks.

Laith Marjan, Kicker, Kansas: Marjan spent one season at Kansas after transferring from East Carolina. He kicked in all 12 games in 2025, hitting 14-of-17 field goals and 40-of-40 on extra points. He converted a school record 14 consecutive field goals. His 40 extra points ranked seventh most in school history. Was a two-time Lou Groza Award semifinalist (2024 and 2025).

Lake McRee, Tight End, USC: McRee played in 51 games in his college career. He had 97 receptions for 1,154 yards, an 11.9-yard average, and seven touchdowns. His final season he appeared in 12 games, with 30 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns.