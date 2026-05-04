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Steelers sign Bell 

May 04, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed tight end Jaheim Bell to a one-year contract.

Bell was previously signed to the Steelers practice squad near the end of the 2025 season.

Bell was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He appeared in 15 games for the Patriots, with two receptions for 20 yards.

Bell also spent time on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad last year.

He played college football at South Carolina for three seasons, before transferring to Florida State for his final season. During his college career he appeared in 38 games and had 95 receptions for 1,260 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had four rushing touchdowns.

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