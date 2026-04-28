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Steelers sign Johnson

Apr 28, 2026 at 04:01 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed receiver Brandon Johnson to a one-year contract. In a related move, the team released receiver John Rhys Plumlee.

Johnson spent time on the Steelers practice squad the last two seasons and was activated multiple times.

Johnson originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent time on the practice squad and active roster over two seasons. He also spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad.

Johnson has appeared in 23 games, with three starts, and has 26 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdowns. He appeared in 13 games in 2023, pulling in 19 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns for the Broncos.

Johnson played college football at the University of Central Florida for one season after transferring from Tennessee. He appeared in 57 career games, with 117 receptions for 1,534 yards, a 13.1-yard average and 12 touchdowns.

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