Steelers make several roster moves

The Steelers signed receiver Joaquin Davis and defensive back Daryl Porter to one-year contracts.

Davis entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad in 2025 and during the 2026 offseason.

Davis played college football at North Carolina Central, where he played in 42 games over four seasons. He finished with 92 receptions for 1,211 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Porter returns to the Steelers after spending time with the team during the 2025 season on the practice squad. He was elevated for the Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions.

Porter, the son of former NFL defensive back Daryl Porter Sr., was originally signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was released during training camp and signed with the Steelers.

Porter began his college career at West Virginia, before transferring to Miami where he was a two-year starter. He recorded 108 tackles during his college career, as well as 18 passes defensed, 10 of them during his time at Miami, and one interception.