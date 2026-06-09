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Steelers make roster moves

Jun 09, 2026 at 05:06 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers claimed punter Aidan Laros off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Laros was signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

He played two seasons at the University of Kentucky, after spending time at Charlotte and University of Tennessee at Martin. In his final season at Kentucky he handled punts and kickoffs and was on the Ray Guy watch list. He was ranked seventh in the SEC and 31st nationally in punting, averaging 44.9 yards per game, in 2025. He had 134 punts for 6,137 yards with a 45.8 career average.

Laros is originally from Capetown, South Africia.

In a related move, the team released receiver Brandon Johnson.

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