Steelers sign Rodgers

The Steelers signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a one-year contract.
Rodgers originally signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in 2025 and is back for his second season in black and gold.
Rodgers started all 16 games he appeared in during the 2025 season, missing one game due to injury. He completed 327 of 498 passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.
He was voted the team's offensive captain right off the bat, a role he was at home in as he led the offense on and off the field.
In 21 seasons, he has appeared in 264 games, starting 257 of them. He has completed 5,696 of 8,743 passes for 66,274 yards and 527 touchdowns.
Rodgers was named Associated Press Most Valuable Player four times in his career, joining Peyton Manning (five) as the only players to win the honor four or more times.
He was selected First-Team Associated Press All-Pro four times (2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021) and Second-Team AP All-Pro once (2012). He is also a 10-time Pro Bowl selection (2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021), which is tied for fifth-most by a quarterback.
Rodgers was the MVP of Super Bowl XLV when he completed 24 of 39 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over the Steelers.
Rodgers ranks in the Top 10 all-time in every major passing category. He is ranked fourth all-time in the NFL with 527 passing touchdowns and fifth all-time in passing yards with 66,274. He is fifth in career pass completions with 5,696. He has the lowest career interception percentage (1.4%) in NFL history with players who have 1,500 plus passing attempts. His 102.2 career passer rating is tied for the highest ever by a qualified quarterback, along with Lamar Jackson.
Rodgers is the only quarterback in NFL history with at least 55,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards, as well as the only quarterback with 500 plus passes of 25 plus yards and 100 plus runs of 10 plus yards since 1994.
In 18 seasons with the Packers, Rodgers appeared in 230 games, starting 223. He completed 5,001 of 7,660 passes for 59,055 for 475 touchdowns.
He was traded to the New York Jets in 2023, spending two seasons with them. He missed most of the 2023 season injured, appearing in one game that season. He appeared in a total of 18 games in New York, starting all of them. He completed 368 of 585 passes for 28 touchdowns with the Jets.
Rodgers has been highly acclaimed for his football IQ, something quarterbacks coach Tom Arth sees in him.
"He's extremely focused and locked in," said Arth, who was a teammate of Rodgers in Green Bay during the 2006 offseason and preseason. "He's such a competitive player, but he has so much fun playing the game. And that's what I really enjoy about Aaron.
"He loves playing this game. He plays the game like he's still 10 years old running around in the backyard.
"At the same time, he's got this ferocious competitive spirit that obviously helped push him to the heights that he's reached.
"His football IQ is off the charts. What he's able to process and see on a play-by-play basis, between plays, it really is uncanny. There are not many players who have been able to do the things that he's done."
Rodgers will be entering his 22nd season in the NFL after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft, the 24th overall pick.
AARON RODGERS SINGLE-GAME HIGHS:
Pass Attempts 61 vs. Detroit Lions, Nov 15, 2015
56 vs. Chicago Bears, Oct 20, 2016
55 at Detroit Lions, Dec 29, 2019
55 at New York Jets, Dec 23, 2018
54 at Minnesota Vikings, Oct 06, 2024
Pass Completions 39 vs. Chicago Bears, Oct 20, 2016
37 at New York Jets, Dec 23, 2018
35 vs. Detroit Lions, Nov 15, 2015
34 vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sep 26, 2019
34 vs. Washington Redskins, Sep 15, 2013
...1 more at 34.
Yards Passing 480 vs. Washington Redskins, Sep 15, 2013
442 at New York Jets, Dec 23, 2018
442 at Detroit Lions, Oct 07, 2018
429 vs. Oakland Raiders, Oct 20, 2019
425 vs. San Francisco 49ers, Oct 15, 2018
TD Passes 6 vs. Chicago Bears, Nov 09, 2014
6 at Houston Texans, Oct 14, 2012
5 vs. Oakland Raiders, Oct 20, 2019
...2 more at 5.
Long Passes 93t vs. St. Louis Rams, Oct 16, 2011
86t vs. Miami Dolphins, Oct 17, 2010
84t at Carolina Panthers, Sep 18, 2011
83t vs. Detroit Lions, Oct 06, 2013
83t at Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec 20, 2009
Completion Percentage 86.4 vs. Carolina Panthers, Oct 19, 2014
85.2 vs. Miami Dolphins, Dec 15, 2025
84.0 vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec 27, 2020
82.8 at Minnesota Vikings, Oct 27, 2013
81.8 vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sep 28, 2025
...2 more at 81.8.
Passer Rating 158.3 vs. Oakland Raiders, Oct 20, 2019
155.4 at Cleveland Browns, Oct 25, 2009
154.5 vs. Carolina Panthers, Oct 19, 2014
151.2 at Chicago Bears, Sep 28, 2014
150.8 vs. Seattle Seahawks, Dec 11, 2016
Rush Attempts 12 at Atlanta Falcons, Nov 28, 2010
10 at Detroit Lions, Jan 01, 2017
9 vs. Denver Broncos, Oct 02, 2011
8 vs. St. Louis Rams, Oct 11, 2015
8 at Chicago Bears, Sep 13, 2015
...5 more at 8.
Rushing Yards 60 at Atlanta Falcons, Oct 30, 2016
57 at Indianapolis Colts, Oct 07, 2012
52 at San Diego Chargers, Nov 06, 2011
52 vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov 01, 2009
51 at Atlanta Falcons, Nov 28, 2010
Rushing Average 6.5 at San Diego Chargers, Nov 06, 2011
4.9 vs. St. Louis Rams, Oct 11, 2015
4.9 at Miami Dolphins, Oct 12, 2014
4.8 at St. Louis Rams, Sep 27, 2009
4.5 at New Orleans Saints, Nov 24, 2008
Longest Runs 35 vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov 01, 2009
27t vs. Detroit Lions, Dec 09, 2012
27 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Nov 07, 2010
25 vs. Arizona Cardinals, Nov 04, 2012
...1 more at 25.
Rushing TDs 2 at New York Jets, Dec 23, 2018
2 vs. Denver Broncos, Oct 02, 2011
1 vs. Minnesota Vikings, Jan 01, 2023
...30 more at 1.