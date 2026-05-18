Steelers sign Rodgers

The Steelers signed quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a one-year contract.

Rodgers originally signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in 2025 and is back for his second season in black and gold.

Rodgers started all 16 games he appeared in during the 2025 season, missing one game due to injury. He completed 327 of 498 passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

He was voted the team's offensive captain right off the bat, a role he was at home in as he led the offense on and off the field.

In 21 seasons, he has appeared in 264 games, starting 257 of them. He has completed 5,696 of 8,743 passes for 66,274 yards and 527 touchdowns.

Rodgers was named Associated Press Most Valuable Player four times in his career, joining Peyton Manning (five) as the only players to win the honor four or more times.

He was selected First-Team Associated Press All-Pro four times (2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021) and Second-Team AP All-Pro once (2012). He is also a 10-time Pro Bowl selection (2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021), which is tied for fifth-most by a quarterback.

Rodgers was the MVP of Super Bowl XLV when he completed 24 of 39 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over the Steelers.

Rodgers ranks in the Top 10 all-time in every major passing category. He is ranked fourth all-time in the NFL with 527 passing touchdowns and fifth all-time in passing yards with 66,274. He is fifth in career pass completions with 5,696. He has the lowest career interception percentage (1.4%) in NFL history with players who have 1,500 plus passing attempts. His 102.2 career passer rating is tied for the highest ever by a qualified quarterback, along with Lamar Jackson.

Rodgers is the only quarterback in NFL history with at least 55,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards, as well as the only quarterback with 500 plus passes of 25 plus yards and 100 plus runs of 10 plus yards since 1994.

In 18 seasons with the Packers, Rodgers appeared in 230 games, starting 223. He completed 5,001 of 7,660 passes for 59,055 for 475 touchdowns.

He was traded to the New York Jets in 2023, spending two seasons with them. He missed most of the 2023 season injured, appearing in one game that season. He appeared in a total of 18 games in New York, starting all of them. He completed 368 of 585 passes for 28 touchdowns with the Jets.

Rodgers has been highly acclaimed for his football IQ, something quarterbacks coach Tom Arth sees in him.

"He's extremely focused and locked in," said Arth, who was a teammate of Rodgers in Green Bay during the 2006 offseason and preseason. "He's such a competitive player, but he has so much fun playing the game. And that's what I really enjoy about Aaron.

"He loves playing this game. He plays the game like he's still 10 years old running around in the backyard.

"At the same time, he's got this ferocious competitive spirit that obviously helped push him to the heights that he's reached.

"His football IQ is off the charts. What he's able to process and see on a play-by-play basis, between plays, it really is uncanny. There are not many players who have been able to do the things that he's done."