Steelers sign Crippen

The Steelers signed undrafted free agent center Greg Crippen.
Crippen took part in the Steelers rookie minicamp over the weekend on a tryout basis.
Crippen played college football at the University of Michigan, where he appeared in 41 games in his career, starting 21. He started all 13 games at center for the Wolverines during the 2025 season.
Crippen was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2025, a five-year letter winner and a four-time Academic All-Big 10 selection (2022-25). He shared offensive player of the week honors for his performance against Nebraska.
In a related move the team released offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea.