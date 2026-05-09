Steelers sign Everette

The Steelers signed cornerback Daylen Everette, one of the team's third-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, to a four-year contract. Everette, who played at Georgia, was selected with the 85th overall pick.

"Really excited about our pick," said defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. "From a good program down there in Georgia. Came up big in some of the biggest games for that program. He is used to playing in a lot of big games. He gets the ball. The physical attributes."

Everette appeared in 55 games for the Bulldogs, recording 150 tackles, 107 of them solo stops. He had five tackles for a loss and one sack.

"I got to know him a little bit in terms of his personality when we went down there for the pro day, had a great dinner with him, great interaction," said Graham. "The seriousness he has about football. The focus he has as a young man. I was really impressed by that.

"And you could just tell there's some grit there about him and a willingness to get better. Really excited for him. Congratulations to his family and congratulations to him."

Everette had five interceptions, 24 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Graham was asked how he will fit into the defense and his main focus right now is getting quality football players to build the roster.

"We just want good football players," said Graham. "We try to put them in by position. But in general, defensive back, a good football player, someone that can tackle, someone that has some speed and explosiveness. We're trying to be an explosive unit out there on the field. So those are all traits that he has.

"And then having a football IQ when you talk ball to him. There's a level of intelligence there that is intriguing and knowing the system he came from, that makes it even more intriguing. Good football player, and like most of those guys, you've just got to play hard, earn the trust of the veterans and then we'll see how it plays out in September."

Everette also prides himself on his physicality, something he plans to bring to his game in the NFL.