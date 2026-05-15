Steelers sign Iheanachor

The Steelers signed offensive tackle Max Iheanachor, the team's first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, to a four-year contract. Iheanachor, who played at Arizona State, was selected with the 21st overall pick.

"I'm very excited about Max," said Coach Mike McCarthy. "He's great for us. A stud of a young man. Throughout the process, you heard about him a little bit early, and he just kept growing and growing and growing through the evaluation. He kept climbing up our board. We were excited that he was there.

"I think it's an excellent pick for us. He'll be a great addition to our offensive line.

"He won through the process, he really did. He won everywhere he was -- the Senior Bowl, the Combine, the interaction we had through our Zooms. It just felt right."

Iheanachor was a key cog for Arizona State's offensive line, not allowing a sack in his senior season. He appeared in 32 career games, starting 31 for the Sun Devils.

"I am really excited for the opportunity," said Iheanachor. "We have a really young o-line room. Getting ready to come in and compete. I am ready.

He was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2025.

And now he is a Steelers offensive lineman and is ready to show what he brings.

"A guy that is going to come in and work hard," said Iheanachor. "Still be a sponge. I am ready to learn. Whatever it is, I am willing to do. I am ready to learn. Ready to compete. Come in and just work hard."

Iheanachor, who came to the United States from Nigeria when he was 13-years old, played soccer and basketball before transitioning to football in junior college. He knew taking on a new sport at that level would be a challenge, but he was ready for it.