Steelers sign Paige

The Steelers signed safety Makari Paige to a one-year contract.
Paige originally signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He spent time on the Giants practice squad last season.
He played college football at the University of Michigan where he appeared in 53 games and was a member of the 2023 National Championship team. He recorded 135 total tackles, including 64 solo stops, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, two tackles for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.
The Steelers also released cornerback Cory Trice Jr.