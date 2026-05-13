Steelers agree to terms with Boswell

The Steelers agreed to terms with kicker Chris Boswell on a new five-year contract.

Boswell has been a mainstay for the Steelers kicking game since he was signed as a free agent a month into the 2015 season.

In his first 11 seasons, Boswell has connected on 299 of 341 field goal attempts (87.7%), and 353 of 369 extra point attempts (95.7%).

In 167 games played, he accounted for 1,250 career points, which ranks second in franchise history.

In 2025, Boswell connected on 27 of 32 field goal attempts (84.4%). He was 42 of 43 on extra point attempts (97.7%), accounting for 123 total points.

Boswell connected on a career-long 60-yard field goal in the Steelers Week 1 win over the New York Jets, hitting it with 1:03 remaining in the game for the 34-32 victory. Boswell was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his game winning effort. Boswell was two for two on field goals, a 56-yarder in the second quarter and the 60-yard field goal.

Boswell also hit two 59-yard field goals in 2025, including Week 10 against the Chargers and Week 16 vs. the Lions.

Boswell had one of his best seasons in 2024 when he was named first team Associated Press All-Pro for the first time in his career.

He was also selected to the NFLPA Players' All-Pro team, Sporting News All-Pro, Pro Football Focus All-Pro, the Pro Bowl Games, and Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL and All-AFC teams.

He connected on an NFL high 41 of 44 field goal attempts in 2024 (93.2%). He was also perfect on 35 extra point attempts. He made 13 field goals of 50 or more yards and also led the NFL in points by a kicker (158) and field goal percentage (93.2, min. 35 FGA), and ranked second in field goals attempted (44) in 2024.

Boswell set a Steelers record for 41 field goals made in 2024, which were the most by a kicker in the NFL since David Akers in 2011 (44) and second-most by a kicker since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Boswell also set a Steelers record for most points by a kicker with 158, which was tied for the fifth-most by a kicker since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

Boswell was named the AFC Special teams Player of the Week for his Week 11 performance when he accounted for all the scoring in the Steelers 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens, hitting on six field goals, including three from 50 plus yards. Boswell became the first Steelers kicker to hit three field goals of 50 plus yards when he did so against the Falcons, and now is the only player to have done it twice as well.

Boswell also won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 1 against the Falcons, and AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in September and October.

In 2023, Boswell was 29 of 31 on field goal attempts (93.5%) with a long of 57 yards. He also hit 27 of 28 extra point attempts (96.4%).

Boswell appeared in 12 games in 2022, dealing with injuries. He connected on 20 of 28 field goals (71.4%), including a long of 59 yards, and was perfect on 18 extra point attempts.

In 2021, Boswell converted 36 of 40 field goals (90%) while connecting on 27 of 29 extra point attempts (93.1%). His 36 field goals set a new Steelers single season record at the time, beating his own record of 35 field goals set in 2017. He also broke his own record for the longest field goal made at Acrisure Stadium at the time when he hit a 56-yarder in the home opener in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Boswell became the first player in NFL history to make two 50+ yard field goals, hit a game-winning field goal and recover an opponent's fumble in the same game when he did so in Week 9 against the Chicago Bears.

Boswell had his highest field goal percentage of his career and in team history in 2020 when he connected on 95% of them, converting 19 of 20 attempts.

Boswell was voted to his first Pro Bowl in 2017 and kicked four game-winning field goals that season, including three as time expired against the Colts, Packers and Bengals. The three field goals with time expiring tied the record for most in a single season since the 1970 NFL merger. His 53-yard game-winning field goal against the Packers tied the record for the longest field goal at Acrisure Stadium at the time. Boswell connected on 35 of 38 field goal attempts and 37 of 39 extra point attempts. His 35 field goals set a Steelers single season record at the time, and the first time a Steelers kicker made at least 30 field goals since Shaun Suisham did so in 2013. Boswell also set a team single season record for most points with 142.