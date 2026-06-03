Steelers sign Herbig

The Steelers signed linebacker Nick Herbig to a new five-year contract.
"First off, I would like to say all glory to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," started Herbig in his press conference after he signed, one where he turned emotional while thanking his family. "I truly don't think I would be here without Him. I firmly believe He has been a constant pillar in my life.
"I would also like to thank my parents, my mom and my dad, my brothers, my grandparents, everybody in my family that helped raise me. It took a village to raise me and make me the man I am today.
"I would like to thank the Steelers organization. The Rooneys, Omar (Khan), Coach (Mike) McCarthy. Everybody believing in me. Shoutout to Coach (Mike) Tomlin, four years ago taking a chance on me when no one else would. I am excited to be here for another four years.
"I believe I was born to be a Steeler."
Herbig was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In three seasons he has appeared in 45 games, with 11 starts.
He has 74 career tackles, 49 of them solo stops, 23 tackles for a loss, 16 sacks, nine forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown, and an interception.
In 2025, Herbig appeared in 15 games, starting a career-high six. He finished the year with 30 tackles, 21 solo stops, 13 tackles for a loss, a career-high seven and a half sacks, three passes defensed, an interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Herbig appeared in 13 games in 2024, starting five due to injuries. He recorded 22 tackles, 13 solo stops, five and a half sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
In his rookie season he appeared in all 17 games. He finished the season with 22 tackles, 15 solo stops, and three sacks for a loss of 24 yards. He also had five tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Herbig also added five special teams tackles, four of them solo stops.
Herbig came up with one of the biggest defensive plays of the game for the Steelers against the Seattle Seahawks in a crucial Week 17 win, even though he only played two defensive snaps in the game.
In the fourth quarter, with the Steelers leading, 27-20, Herbig sacked Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, stripping the ball from him and coming up with the recovery at the Seattle 16-yard line. The Steelers converted the turnover into a field goal to extend the lead to 30-20.
Herbig played college football at Wisconsin where he was a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022, as well as a CBS Sports second-team All-American and Walter Camp second-team All-America selection. In addition, Herbig was an Associated Press third-team All-American.
NICK HERBIG SINGLE-GAME HIGHS:
Total Tackles 6 vs. New England Patriots, Dec 07, 2023
5 vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sep 28, 2025
5 at Cleveland Browns, Nov 21, 2024
3 vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov 30, 2025
...5 more at 3.
Solo Tackles 4 vs. New England Patriots, Dec 07, 2023
3 vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sep 28, 2025
3 at Cleveland Browns, Nov 21, 2024
...1 more at 3.
Sacks 2.0 vs. Cleveland Browns, Oct 12, 2025
2.0 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sep 22, 2024
1.5 vs. Minnesota Vikings, Sep 28, 2025
1.0 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Nov 16, 2025
...8 more at 1.0.
Passes Defensed 1 vs. Cleveland Browns, Oct 12, 2025
1 vs. Seattle Seahawks, Sep 14, 2025
Forced Fumbles 1 vs. Green Bay Packers, Oct 26, 2025
1 at New England Patriots, Sep 21, 2025
...6 more at 1.
Fumble Recoveries 1 at Chicago Bears, Nov 23, 2025
1 vs. Dallas Cowboys, Oct 06, 2024
...1 more at 1.
Tackles For Loss 2 vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov 30, 2025
2 at Los Angeles Chargers, Nov 09, 2025
...3 more at 2.
Special Teams Tackles 1 vs. New England Patriots, Dec 07, 2023
1 at Cleveland Browns, Nov 19, 2023
...3 more at 1.