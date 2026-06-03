Steelers sign Herbig

The Steelers signed linebacker Nick Herbig to a new five-year contract.

"First off, I would like to say all glory to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ," started Herbig in his press conference after he signed, one where he turned emotional while thanking his family. "I truly don't think I would be here without Him. I firmly believe He has been a constant pillar in my life.

"I would also like to thank my parents, my mom and my dad, my brothers, my grandparents, everybody in my family that helped raise me. It took a village to raise me and make me the man I am today.

"I would like to thank the Steelers organization. The Rooneys, Omar (Khan), Coach (Mike) McCarthy. Everybody believing in me. Shoutout to Coach (Mike) Tomlin, four years ago taking a chance on me when no one else would. I am excited to be here for another four years.

"I believe I was born to be a Steeler."

Herbig was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. In three seasons he has appeared in 45 games, with 11 starts.

He has 74 career tackles, 49 of them solo stops, 23 tackles for a loss, 16 sacks, nine forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown, and an interception.

In 2025, Herbig appeared in 15 games, starting a career-high six. He finished the year with 30 tackles, 21 solo stops, 13 tackles for a loss, a career-high seven and a half sacks, three passes defensed, an interception, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.