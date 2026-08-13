Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers signed linebacker Elandon Roberts to a one-year contract. In addition, the team placed defensive lineman Logan Lee on the Reserve/Injured List.

Roberts, who will be entering his 11th NFL season, spent the 2025 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He started 16 of the 17 games he appeared in for the Raiders, finishing the season with 90 tackles, including six for a loss.

Roberts spent two seasons with the Steelers (2023-24) after signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2023. During his time with the Steelers, he appeared in 33 games, starting 29 of them. He recorded 147 tackles in two seasons, 92 of them solo stops, as well as 15 tackles for a loss, three and a half sacks, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.

In his 10 seasons, he has appeared in 156 career games, starting 120 of them, and has recorded 58 tackles for a loss, 34 quarterback hits, 14.5 sacks, 13 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception.

Roberts spent three seasons with the Miami Dolphins (2020-22) after spending the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots (2016-19). He was a defensive captain for both teams, voted to that honor four straight years.

Roberts started all 17 games for the Dolphins in 2022 and led the team in tackles with 104, which included 65 solo tackles. He had four and a half sacks, 10 tackles for a loss and six quarterback hits.

In 2021 he started 15 of 17 games, recording 83 tackles, a sack and an interception and two forced fumbles.