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Steelers make roster moves

Jun 25, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed defensive back Ahmari Harvey.

Harvey originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

He played college football at Georgia Tech for four seasons (2022-25), after transferring from Auburn (2021). While at Georgia Tech he appeared in 43 games and recorded 121 tackles, including 98 solo stops.

Harvey also added 12 passes defensed, five and a half tackles for a loss, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one sack.

In a related move the team released defensive end K.J. Henry.

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