Steelers sign Washington 

The Steelers signed tight end Darnell Washington to a new five-year contract.

Washington was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 93rd overall selection.

In three seasons, Washington appeared in 50 games, starting 29. He has a total of 57 receptions for 625 yards, an 11-yard average, and two touchdowns.

In 2025, Washington appeared in 16 games, starting 13, before finishing the season on the Reserve/Injured List.

Washington had career highs of 31 receptions and 364 receiving yards last season, an 11.7-yard average, and one touchdown.

His game was about a lot more, though. He was a key component in the Steelers 'tush push' as a blocker, helping it to be an effective tool for the offense.

His physical presence was also huge, and he earned NFL Network's Angry Runs for Week 11 as the only nominee for a bruising reception and run after catch against the Cincinnati Bengals. Washington was nominated three times for his 31-yard catch and run, one time for each of the Bengals defenders he punished as he took them out along the way.

In 2024, Washington started nine of the 16 games he appeared in. He recorded 19 receptions for 200 yards and had one touchdown.

In Washington's rookie season, he appeared in 17 games, starting seven. He finished with seven receptions for 61 yards for the tight end who was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.