Steelers sign Washington 

The Steelers signed tight end Darnell Washington to a new five-year contract.
Washington was drafted by the Steelers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the 93rd overall selection.
In three seasons, Washington appeared in 50 games, starting 29. He has a total of 57 receptions for 625 yards, an 11-yard average, and two touchdowns.
In 2025, Washington appeared in 16 games, starting 13, before finishing the season on the Reserve/Injured List.
Washington had career highs of 31 receptions and 364 receiving yards last season, an 11.7-yard average, and one touchdown.
His game was about a lot more, though. He was a key component in the Steelers 'tush push' as a blocker, helping it to be an effective tool for the offense.
His physical presence was also huge, and he earned NFL Network's Angry Runs for Week 11 as the only nominee for a bruising reception and run after catch against the Cincinnati Bengals. Washington was nominated three times for his 31-yard catch and run, one time for each of the Bengals defenders he punished as he took them out along the way.
In 2024, Washington started nine of the 16 games he appeared in. He recorded 19 receptions for 200 yards and had one touchdown.
In Washington's rookie season, he appeared in 17 games, starting seven. He finished with seven receptions for 61 yards for the tight end who was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Washington played college football at the University of Georgia where he had 28 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. He played in 36 games and had 45 receptions for 774 yards and three touchdowns.
DARNELL WASHINGTON'S SINGLE-GAME HIGHS:
Receptions 4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Nov 16, 2025
4 vs. Indianapolis Colts, Nov 02, 2025
...1 more at 4.
Receiving Yards 67 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Nov 16, 2025
62 vs. Cleveland Browns, Oct 12, 2025
45 vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov 30, 2025
43 vs. Indianapolis Colts, Nov 02, 2025
42 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Nov 17, 2024
Receiving Average 20.7 vs. Cleveland Browns, Oct 12, 2025
16.8 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Nov 16, 2025
12.0 at Detroit Lions, Dec 21, 2025
10.8 vs. Indianapolis Colts, Nov 02, 2025
9.0 vs. New York Jets, Oct 20, 2024
Longest Receptions 36 vs. Cleveland Browns, Oct 12, 2025
31 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Nov 16, 2025
29 vs. New York Giants, Oct 28, 2024
26 vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov 30, 2025
25 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Nov 17, 2024
Receiving TDs 1 at Cincinnati Bengals, Oct 16, 2025
1 at Denver Broncos, Sep 15, 2024
All-Purpose Yards 67 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Nov 16, 2025
62 vs. Cleveland Browns, Oct 12, 2025
45 vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov 30, 2025
43 vs. Indianapolis Colts, Nov 02, 2025
42 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Nov 17, 2024
Most TDs 1 at Cincinnati Bengals, Oct 16, 2025
1 at Denver Broncos, Sep 15, 2024