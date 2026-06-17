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Roster moves continue for Steelers

Jun 17, 2026 at 11:02 AM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed linebacker Jacoby Windmon.

Windmon was originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent time on the team's practice squad over the last two seasons.

Windmon played for the Columbus Aviators of the USL this offseason.

He also spent time with the Carolina Panthers during the 2024 season, appearing in eight games, including starting two. He had 22 tackles and one and half sacks for the Panthers.

Windmon appeared in 41 collegiate games, playing two seasons at Michigan State after transferring from UNLV. In 2023 he appeared in 11 games, recording 64 tackles, 23 of them solo stops. He had 12.5 tackles for a loss and six and a half sacks. He also had six forced fumbles, three passes defensed and an interception. For his career he had 233 tackles with 27 tackles for a loss, 18.5 sacks, six passes broken up, nine forced fumbles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

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