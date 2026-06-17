Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers signed linebacker Jacoby Windmon.

Windmon was originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. He spent time on the team's practice squad over the last two seasons.

Windmon played for the Columbus Aviators of the USL this offseason.

He also spent time with the Carolina Panthers during the 2024 season, appearing in eight games, including starting two. He had 22 tackles and one and half sacks for the Panthers.