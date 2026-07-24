Steelers sign Allar

The Steelers signed quarterback Drew Allar, one of the team's third-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, to a four-year contract. Allar, who played at Penn State, was selected with the 76th overall pick.

Allar appeared in 45 games for Penn State, with 35 starts. He completed 633 passes for 7,402 yards and 61 touchdowns in four seasons for the Nittany Lions.

"Very excited to have Drew in our room," said Tom Arth, the Steelers quarterbacks coach when Allar was drafted. "Drew's a young man who I've been fortunate to have the opportunity to get to know since he was pretty young. I was coaching in college in Ohio at the University of Akron when Drew was in high school, so I've been watching Drew since he was probably 14 or 15 years old.

"You saw the talent, you saw the ability, you certainly saw the stature and all of those things. To see what he's accomplished and how far he's come is really special for me. Now to have the chance to have him here in Pittsburgh and in our quarterback room I think is outstanding."

He had his best season in 2024 when he started all 16 games, completing 262 of 394 passes, 66.5%, for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Arth likes the measurables Allar brings and thinks that will be a big asset to the quarterback room.

"He's 6-5, 235 pounds and he has big hands," said Arth. "I think what's most exciting when you're talking about the quarterback position is can this guy throw the football and I think he throws it as well as any quarterback in this draft class. He has an effortless arm. He can make every single throw on the field and he's a better athlete than I think he's given credit for."

Allar said his focus now is just improving every day and working with the others in the quarterback room to do so.

"My focus is going to be on how can I make myself better 1% each day," said Allar. "Obviously catching up on the playbook and learning everything. Just acclimating myself to the team, being a great teammate and really getting to create those relationships with everybody throughout the team and the organization.