Steelers sign Lowry

The Steelers signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to a one-year contract

Lowry, who will be entering his 11th season, spent the entire 2025 season on the Reserve/Injured List.

Lowry, who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in 2024. He appeared in 12 games that season, starting one and recorded five tackles and one sack.

Lowry has appeared in 132 games, starting 85. He has 271 tackles, 144 of them solo stops, 23 tackles for a loss, 16.5 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, 18 passes defensed, 1 interception, five fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown, and one forced fumble.

He spent his first seven seasons in the NFL with the Packers (2016-2022) and the 2023 season with Minnesota Vikings.

In 2023 he appeared in nine games, starting four, before finishing the season on the Reserve/Injured List. He had 14 tackles, four of them solo stops, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

In seven seasons with the Packers, Lowry appeared in 111 games, starting 80 of them. He had 252 tackles, 139 solo stops, 23 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, 38 quarterback hits, four fumble recoveries and one forced fumble and interception.

Lowry played college football at Northwestern where he started 33 of the 48 games he appeared in. He finished with 134 tackles, 83 of them solo stops, 31.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, 21 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.