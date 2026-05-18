Steelers sign Heidenreich

The Steelers signed running back/receiver Eli Heidenreich, one of the team's seventh-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, to a four-year contract. Heidenreich, who played at the Naval Academy, was selected with the 230th overall pick.

Heidenreich, who is from the Pittsburgh area and played at Mt. Lebanon High School, was in the green room at Acrisure Stadium for the NFL Draft when the Steelers selected him.

"It was awesome," said Heidenreich on being drafted by the Steelers. "I had the whole spectrum of emotions. It's really been incredible. I am just thankful for the opportunity. I was born and raised a Steelers fan. The chance for me to go and put on that uniform and contribute to that team is unbelievable."

As he walked on the stage, he said a lot of memories floated through his mind.

"I was thinking about all the time and effort," said Heidenreich, who was wearing his Naval dress uniform. "Things most people don't know. The unseen hours. I was thinking about my first Steelers game. So many memories in that stadium. It all hit me at once.

"It was pretty incredible. The biggest thing for me is I turned that corner and you see the city skyline in the background, and the crowd is like 90 percent black and gold. It's all Steelers fans out there. It was such a cool moment. Everything just kind of came together.

"I was pretty overwhelmed with emotions, but I'm just thankful that I had this opportunity that the NFL invited me to be in the green room and allowed for this moment to be even more special."

He appeared in 38 games for the Naval Academy, with 109 receptions for 1,994 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He also carried the ball 169 times for 1,157 yards and seven touchdowns.

While many fans were focused on the excitement of Heidenreich being selected by his hometown team, he is focused on what he can do on the field.

"I think the biggest thing about me is you're getting a football player on offense that can do a lot of different things," said Heidenreich. "It's something I've been doing for almost eight years now, high school and college, playing a few different positions at a high level.

"On the offensive side of things, you're getting some versatility. Then on special teams, I played all four phases in college. So, I'm able to contribute there and make a difference.