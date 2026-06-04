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Steelers sign Davis, Tonyan

Jun 04, 2026 at 01:09 PM
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Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed linebacker Jamin Davis and tight end Robert Tonyan to one-year contracts. Davis and Tonyan took part in the team's minicamp on a tryout basis.

Davis was selected by the Washington Commanders in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent part of four seasons with the Commanders, before spending time with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, where he was with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in 2025.

Davis has appeared in 56 career games, with 37 starts. He appeared in 50 games, with 36 starts, for the Commanders and appeared in two games last season with the Raiders.

Davis played college football at Kentucky.

Tonyan originally signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. He played for the Green Bay Packers from 2017-22, with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback for five seasons. He was also coached by Mike McCarthy for three seasons with the Packers.

Tonyan also spent time with the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs.

He has appeared in 107 games, with 24 starts, and has 149 receptions for 1,550 yards, a 10.4-yard average, and 17 touchdowns.

He played college football at Indiana State.

In a corresponding move, the released tight end Chamon Metayer.

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