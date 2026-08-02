Steelers sign Jenkins

The Steelers signed safety Rayshawn Jenkins to a one-year contract.

Jenkins, who was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, is entering his 10th season in the NFL.

He has spent time with the Chargers (2017-20), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-23), Seattle Seahawks (2024) and Cleveland Browns (2025).

Jenkins has appeared in 139 career games, starting 92. He has recorded 562 tackles, 363 of them solo stops, 34 passes defensed and 20 tackles for a loss. He also added 11 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, five and a half sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including one he returned 102 yards for a touchdown.

Last season, Jenkins had 45 tackles for the Browns, 19 of them solo stops, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery while he appeared in 17 games, with three starts.

Jenkins played college football at the University of Miami.