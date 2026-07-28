2026 camp moves: Porter placed on PUP List

Two start camp on PUP List: Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Donte Kent have been placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List to start training camp.

Per General Manager Omar Khan, Ramsey suffered a knee injury during the team's minicamp.

"We're going to be smart about it. He's a pro," said Khan. "You guys know how hard he works. If I had to guess I would say it's probably going to be a couple of weeks."

Ramsey, who started all 17 games last season, was ranked third in tackles on the Steelers in 2025 with 88, including 53 solo stops. He had eight passes defensed, one interception, four tackles for a loss and three sacks.

Ramsey was acquired by the Steelers in a trade with the Miami Dolphins during the 2025 offseason. He has appeared in 152 career games, starting 151, with 116 passes defensed and 26 interceptions.

Ramsey, who will be entering his 11th season in the NFL, is a three-time Associated Press All-Pro selection, earning first-team honors in 2017, 2020 and 2021. He is also an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, earning the honors from 2017-2023 and in 2025.

Kent, who was drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the 229th overall pick, suffered a foot injury in training camp last year and was placed on the Reserve/Injured List.

Kent had his 21-day window to return to practice opened on Dec. 3, but after sustaining a knee injury in practice, he remained on the Reserve/Injured List the remainder of the season.