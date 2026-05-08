Rookie draft pick numbers are revealed

The Steelers have released the jersey numbers for the 2026 draft class, numbers they will first wear when they take the field for the team's rookie minicamp this weekend
First-round draft pick Max Iheacachor will wear No. 71, which was already announced after he was drafted.
Pittsburgh-area native Eli Heindenreich, the Steelers seventh-round pick out of the Naval Academy, will wear No. 29.
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Below is the numerical list of the numbers the rookie draft picks will be wearing
16 – Drew Allar – QB *
17 – Germie Bernard - WR *
23 – Daylen Everette – CB *
28 – Robert Spears-Jennings – S *
29 – Eli Heidenreich – RB/WR
37 – Riley Nowakowski – FB *
42 – Kaden Wetjen – WR *
71 – Max Iheanachor – OT
73 – Gennings Dunker – G *
96 – Gabriel Rubio – DE *
* - Jersey number subject to change
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The Steelers 2026 rookies arrived at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp