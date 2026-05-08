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Rookie draft pick numbers are revealed

May 08, 2026 at 12:01 PM
Author Image
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers have released the jersey numbers for the 2026 draft class, numbers they will first wear when they take the field for the team's rookie minicamp this weekend

First-round draft pick Max Iheacachor will wear No. 71, which was already announced after he was drafted.

Pittsburgh-area native Eli Heindenreich, the Steelers seventh-round pick out of the Naval Academy, will wear No. 29.

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Below is the numerical list of the numbers the rookie draft picks will be wearing

16 – Drew Allar – QB *

17 – Germie Bernard - WR *

23 – Daylen Everette – CB *

28 – Robert Spears-Jennings – S *

29 – Eli Heidenreich – RB/WR

37 – Riley Nowakowski – FB *

42 – Kaden Wetjen – WR *

71 – Max Iheanachor – OT

73 – Gennings Dunker – G *

96 – Gabriel Rubio – DE *

* - Jersey number subject to change

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PHOTOS: Rookies arrive and get ready

The Steelers 2026 rookies arrived at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp

A general view at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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A general view at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar (16) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard (17) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eli Heidenreich (29) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers guard Gennings Dunker (73) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings (28) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Riley Nowakowski (37) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (42) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (42) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (42) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (42) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Max Iheanachor (71) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Max Iheanachor (71) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Max Iheanachor (71) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Max Iheanachor (71) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Max Iheanachor (71) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Max Iheanachor (71) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Gabriel Rubio (96) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)
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Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Daylen Everette (23) arrives at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in preparation for rookie minicamp, Thursday, May 7, 2026 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Alysa Rubin / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Alysa Rubin/Pittsburgh Steelers
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