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What to like about the Steelers Day 3 picks

Apr 25, 2026 at 07:15 PM

THE PICK: Fourth Round (121st overall)

THE PLAYER: Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa

THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 5-foot-83/4, 195 pounds

THE PARTICULARS: Wetjen caught 23 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown in three seasons at Iowa (20 of his receptions, 151 of his receiving yards and his lone receiving TD were registered in 2025). He also carried the ball 23 times for 151 yards and one touchdown for the Hawkeyes. But it's his elite ability as a punt and kickoff returner that has him headed to the NFL.

Wetjen's four career punt returns for touchdowns (three in 2025) and two career scores on kickoff returns put him on the NFL's radar. No wonder he's a two-time winner of the Jet Award (given annually to the nation's top returner), the only two-time winner.

Wetjen has a career average of 27.5 yards on kickoff returns and 17.7 yards on punt returns. The Steelers consider him a "major addition," and a "high-level player," according to special teams coordinator Danny Crossman. Wetjen thinks the Steelers can be "super dangerous" on punt and kickoff returns, particularly as tweaks to the dynamic kickoff procedure continue to be made with an eye toward encouraging more returns.

Wetjen ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and has demonstrated a "catch-run-cut" approach Crossman appreciates, as well as an ability to play "fearlessly" but also "smart," and with a determination to protect the football. Another Wetjen attribute Crossman referenced was familiarity and comfort performing in bad weather.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic: "Wetjen is a dynamic return man and scoring threat on every touch. Time will tell if he can graduate from gadget receiver to a more established role in an offense."

PHOTOS: Kaden Wetjen in pictures 

Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers fourth-round pick, Kaden Wetjen

Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen returns a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen returns a kickoff during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 42-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 42-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) breaks a tackle by Rutgers defensive back Al-Shadee Salaam (21) for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
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Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) breaks a tackle by Rutgers defensive back Al-Shadee Salaam (21) for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) returns a punt during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) returns a punt during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen runs up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
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Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) returns a kickoff against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
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Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) returns a kickoff against Nebraska during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (44) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (44) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (44) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (44) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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THE PICK: Fifth Round (169th overall)

THE PLAYER: Riley Nowakowski, FB, Indiana

THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-foot-21/4, 250 pounds

THE PARTICULARS: Nowakowski spent five seasons at Wisconsin then arrived at Indiana just in time to help the Hoosiers win the national championship. He had a breakout season statistically in 2025, relatively speaking, when he caught 32 of his 50 career receptions, gained 387 of his 518 career receiving yards and scored two of his three career receiving touchdowns. But it was his versatility, including an ability to play fullback, that helped drive the Indiana train. Nowakowski scored a touchdown from the fullback position on a 1-yard run in Indiana's victory over Miami, Fla. in the National Championship Game.

"This dude is an excellent blocker," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah maintained. "He is all-day tough. When he latches his hands on your chest, you're not gonna like how that ends up."

On the receiving end of passes, Nowakowski is "reliable, steady, he'll catch it," Jeremiah added.

Nowakowski initially walked on as a linebacker at Wisconsin and eventually became a team captain at Indiana.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Brugler: "His determination and grit are catnip for coaches. He is the same guy every day and every snap. Nowakowski made the Indiana playbook come alive with his usefulness and execution in all areas. He projects as a utility H-back who can be both a tight end and fullback."

PHOTOS: Riley Nowakowski in pictures 

Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers fifth-round pick, Riley Nowakowski

Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) runs for a touchdown past Wisconsin's Matt Jung (29) and D'Yoni Hill (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
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Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) runs for a touchdown past Wisconsin's Matt Jung (29) and D'Yoni Hill (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) carries against Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) carries against Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski scores against Miami during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
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Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski scores against Miami during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) eludes a tackle by Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) during the first half of a College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
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Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) eludes a tackle by Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) during the first half of a College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) eludes a tackle by Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) as defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) defends during the first half of a College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
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Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (37) eludes a tackle by Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) as defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) defends during the first half of a College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (18) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (18) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (18) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (18) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (18) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (18) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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THE PICK: Sixth Round (210th overall)

THE PLAYER: Gabe Rubio, DE, Notre Dame

THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-foot-51/8, 321 pounds

THE PARTICULARS: Rubio played five seasons and appeared in 39 games for the Fighting Irish. He was limited to six games in 2025 due to an elbow injury. The Steelers found Rubio's size and length "intriguing," according to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. They also valued Rubio's ability to defeat blocks, and to play the run and then transition to pass and play-action, Graham said.

Rubio said he's played as far inside as nose tackle and as far outside as defensive end at Notre Dame.

Rubio's father Angel was a seventh-round pick of the Steelers in 1998 as a defensive end out of Southeast Missouri State.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Graham: "He plays football the right way. He has the right demeanor. You see there's a savviness about him."

THE PICK: Seventh Round (224th overall)

THE PLAYER: Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma

THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-foot-17/8, 205 pounds

THE PARTICULARS: Spears-Jennings is a tackler, having registered 50-plus in each of the last two seasons. He's also fast, as evidenced by the 4.32 40-yard dash he ran at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Jeremiah had a one-word reaction to that: "Wow." Spears-Jennings also forced four fumbles in 2024, which tied for fifth in FBS.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Brugler: "Spears-Jennings needs to continue developing his play recognition but he brings an enforcing presence with downhill speed and a burst into contact, similar to Nick Cross (third round, Indianapolis, 2022). He has the playing temperament to be a standout on special teams coverages while he competes for a role on defense."

PHOTOS: Robert Spears-Jennings in pictures 

Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers seventh-round pick, Robert Spears-Jennings

Kansas wide receiver Trevor Wilson (7) and Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) chase after a kickoff fumbled by Wilson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. The fumble was recovered by Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
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Kansas wide receiver Trevor Wilson (7) and Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) chase after a kickoff fumbled by Wilson during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. The fumble was recovered by Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas wide receiver Grant Muffenbier (83) is upended by Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 38-33. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
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Kansas wide receiver Grant Muffenbier (83) is upended by Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 38-33. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma's Robert Spears-Jennings (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
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Oklahoma's Robert Spears-Jennings (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner, right, fumbles the ball near the end zone that was recovered by a Silas Bolden (11) for a touchdown after being tackled by Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) and others in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
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Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner, right, fumbles the ball near the end zone that was recovered by a Silas Bolden (11) for a touchdown after being tackled by Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) and others in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU tight end Mason Taylor (86) is tackled by Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) on a pass reception in the first half an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU tight end Mason Taylor (86) is tackled by Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) on a pass reception in the first half an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) before the start of an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) before the start of an NCAA college football game against Kent State, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) celebrates an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) celebrates an interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) runs onto the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
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Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (3) runs onto the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (48) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (48) poses for a portrait at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 (AJ Mast/AP Content Services for the NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (48) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Oklahoma defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings (48) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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THE PICK: Seventh Round (230th overall)

THE PLAYER: Eli Heidenreich, RB/WR, Navy

THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-foot, 198 pounds

THE PARTICULARS: Jeremiah called Heidenreich a "fun player to study" because of his versatility. He's listed as a running back and he rushed 77 times for 499 yards and three touchdowns in 2025 but he did far more damage on the receiving end of passes (51 catches, 941 receiving yards, six receiving scores). Heidenreich is a three-time team leader in receiving yards and he's one of three players in the last 70 seasons to amass 400-plus rushing yards and 900-plus receiving yards in the same season.

"He has reliable hands, he can make you miss in space and he's a good route runner," Jeremiah assessed.

Heidenreich also caught what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown pass in Navy's 17-16 triumph over Army last season on fourth-and-goal from the 8-yard line with 6:32 remaining. It doesn't get any more clutch than that.

Heidenreich, a Mt. Lebanon High School graduate, set Navy records with 1,994 career receiving yards and 16 career receiving TDs.

"I don't see him as a pure running back," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis maintained. "I see him as a slot guy/gadget guy."

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Navy quarterback Bo Hirvath: "Talk about an all-time Navy legend. You're going to be talking about Eli Heidenreich for years and years and years."

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