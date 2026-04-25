What to like about the Steelers Day 3 picks

THE PICK: Fourth Round (121st overall)
THE PLAYER: Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa
THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 5-foot-83/4, 195 pounds
THE PARTICULARS: Wetjen caught 23 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown in three seasons at Iowa (20 of his receptions, 151 of his receiving yards and his lone receiving TD were registered in 2025). He also carried the ball 23 times for 151 yards and one touchdown for the Hawkeyes. But it's his elite ability as a punt and kickoff returner that has him headed to the NFL.
Wetjen's four career punt returns for touchdowns (three in 2025) and two career scores on kickoff returns put him on the NFL's radar. No wonder he's a two-time winner of the Jet Award (given annually to the nation's top returner), the only two-time winner.
Wetjen has a career average of 27.5 yards on kickoff returns and 17.7 yards on punt returns. The Steelers consider him a "major addition," and a "high-level player," according to special teams coordinator Danny Crossman. Wetjen thinks the Steelers can be "super dangerous" on punt and kickoff returns, particularly as tweaks to the dynamic kickoff procedure continue to be made with an eye toward encouraging more returns.
Wetjen ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and has demonstrated a "catch-run-cut" approach Crossman appreciates, as well as an ability to play "fearlessly" but also "smart," and with a determination to protect the football. Another Wetjen attribute Crossman referenced was familiarity and comfort performing in bad weather.
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic: "Wetjen is a dynamic return man and scoring threat on every touch. Time will tell if he can graduate from gadget receiver to a more established role in an offense."
Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers fourth-round pick, Kaden Wetjen
THE PICK: Fifth Round (169th overall)
THE PLAYER: Riley Nowakowski, FB, Indiana
THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-foot-21/4, 250 pounds
THE PARTICULARS: Nowakowski spent five seasons at Wisconsin then arrived at Indiana just in time to help the Hoosiers win the national championship. He had a breakout season statistically in 2025, relatively speaking, when he caught 32 of his 50 career receptions, gained 387 of his 518 career receiving yards and scored two of his three career receiving touchdowns. But it was his versatility, including an ability to play fullback, that helped drive the Indiana train. Nowakowski scored a touchdown from the fullback position on a 1-yard run in Indiana's victory over Miami, Fla. in the National Championship Game.
"This dude is an excellent blocker," NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah maintained. "He is all-day tough. When he latches his hands on your chest, you're not gonna like how that ends up."
On the receiving end of passes, Nowakowski is "reliable, steady, he'll catch it," Jeremiah added.
Nowakowski initially walked on as a linebacker at Wisconsin and eventually became a team captain at Indiana.
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Brugler: "His determination and grit are catnip for coaches. He is the same guy every day and every snap. Nowakowski made the Indiana playbook come alive with his usefulness and execution in all areas. He projects as a utility H-back who can be both a tight end and fullback."
Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers fifth-round pick, Riley Nowakowski
THE PICK: Sixth Round (210th overall)
THE PLAYER: Gabe Rubio, DE, Notre Dame
THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-foot-51/8, 321 pounds
THE PARTICULARS: Rubio played five seasons and appeared in 39 games for the Fighting Irish. He was limited to six games in 2025 due to an elbow injury. The Steelers found Rubio's size and length "intriguing," according to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. They also valued Rubio's ability to defeat blocks, and to play the run and then transition to pass and play-action, Graham said.
Rubio said he's played as far inside as nose tackle and as far outside as defensive end at Notre Dame.
Rubio's father Angel was a seventh-round pick of the Steelers in 1998 as a defensive end out of Southeast Missouri State.
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Graham: "He plays football the right way. He has the right demeanor. You see there's a savviness about him."
THE PICK: Seventh Round (224th overall)
THE PLAYER: Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma
THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-foot-17/8, 205 pounds
THE PARTICULARS: Spears-Jennings is a tackler, having registered 50-plus in each of the last two seasons. He's also fast, as evidenced by the 4.32 40-yard dash he ran at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Jeremiah had a one-word reaction to that: "Wow." Spears-Jennings also forced four fumbles in 2024, which tied for fifth in FBS.
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Brugler: "Spears-Jennings needs to continue developing his play recognition but he brings an enforcing presence with downhill speed and a burst into contact, similar to Nick Cross (third round, Indianapolis, 2022). He has the playing temperament to be a standout on special teams coverages while he competes for a role on defense."
Take a look at photos of Pittsburgh Steelers seventh-round pick, Robert Spears-Jennings
THE PICK: Seventh Round (230th overall)
THE PLAYER: Eli Heidenreich, RB/WR, Navy
THE PHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS: 6-foot, 198 pounds
THE PARTICULARS: Jeremiah called Heidenreich a "fun player to study" because of his versatility. He's listed as a running back and he rushed 77 times for 499 yards and three touchdowns in 2025 but he did far more damage on the receiving end of passes (51 catches, 941 receiving yards, six receiving scores). Heidenreich is a three-time team leader in receiving yards and he's one of three players in the last 70 seasons to amass 400-plus rushing yards and 900-plus receiving yards in the same season.
"He has reliable hands, he can make you miss in space and he's a good route runner," Jeremiah assessed.
Heidenreich also caught what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown pass in Navy's 17-16 triumph over Army last season on fourth-and-goal from the 8-yard line with 6:32 remaining. It doesn't get any more clutch than that.
Heidenreich, a Mt. Lebanon High School graduate, set Navy records with 1,994 career receiving yards and 16 career receiving TDs.
"I don't see him as a pure running back," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis maintained. "I see him as a slot guy/gadget guy."
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING: Navy quarterback Bo Hirvath: "Talk about an all-time Navy legend. You're going to be talking about Eli Heidenreich for years and years and years."