Rookies ready to get to work

Thursday was a day to take care of business before hitting the field on Friday, with players handling duties such as getting fit for their equipment, having their team headshot taken and meeting staff.

"I'm really excited to get started," said quarterback Drew Allar, who was selected in the third round out of Penn State. "Excited to be with a great organization. I think minicamp will give us a good foundation of how to learn the offense together. And honestly, just building relationships with each other. It's almost like we are the freshman class going into college now, but now it's just at the next level.