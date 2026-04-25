Day 3: How They Fit

How he fits: Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa - The Steelers drafted return specialist Kaden Wetjen (WEE-jen) of Iowa in the fourth round. Special teams coordinator Danny Crossman called Wetjen "our top rated dual-return player."
The 5-9 1/2, 193-pound Wetjen led the Big 10 in punt return average (26.8 yards), punt return touchdowns (3), and kickoff return average (29.8) last season, after leading the conference in kickoff return average (28.0) in 2024. Wetjen ran a 4.47 40 at the NFL Combine.
In his collegiate career, Wetjen returned 56 kickoffs at 27.5 yards per return and 2 touchdowns, and returned 54 punts at 17.7 yards per return and 4 touchdowns.
Wetjen also made 23 career receptions (8.6 yards per catch) with 1 touchdown catch, and he rushed 23 times (5.7 average per carry) with 2 rushing touchdowns.
But he's primarily a return specialist.
"In this new dynamic kickoff age of the National Football League," Crossman said, "to have a guy who, in our opinion, is very good at both, we think is going to be a major addition and pay dividends for the club."
The averages for Wetjen are impressive. Crossman explained his skills this way: "Number one, he makes great decisions, good ball security. And then he is what I refer to as a catch-run-cut player. A lot of guys are looking to cut, maybe before they need to. He is fearless and he's not going to make the cuts until he has to, and he can do it late."
How he fits: Riley Nowakowski, FB, Indiana - The Steelers drafted Riley Nowakowski (after trading down nine spots) in the fifth round and list the former Indiana tight end as a fullback.
A five-year player and former captain at Wisconsin, Nowakowski transferred to Indiana for his sixth season and helped the Hoosiers win the national title. In fact, his 1-yard run produced the first touchdown of the National Championship Game.
At Indiana, Nowakowski (6-2 1/4, 250, 4.66 40) started 16 games and caught 32 passes (12.1 yards per reception) with 2 touchdown catches. He also carried 2 times for 2 yards and 2 touchdowns.
"We definitely view Riley as a fullback with versatility," said running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung Sr.. "He's shown on tape that he has an ability to navigate through the backfield. The young man plays with grit, and at the end of the day, it's all about will, like, you've got to be willing to go hunt.
"He's done a lot of great things on tape. He's growing as a backfield blocker. Again, I can't wait to get to work with him."
Nowakowski began his college career as a linebacker, and Chinyoung says that aggressiveness shows in his play on offense.
"The simple fact that he played linebacker, you can see that dog, that physicality style of play that he brings," Chinyoung said. "I'm so excited that we get to work with that on the offensive side of the ball."
How he fits: Gabriel Rubio, DE, Notre Dame - In 1998, nose tackle Angel Rubio was drafted by the Steelers. His son Gabriel follows him to Pittsburgh 38 years later.
"He's ecstatic," Gabriel, the Steelers' 2026 sixth-round pick, said of his father. "He's so excited for me. He's given me all the pointers right now about living in Pittsburgh and what's going to go on, what's going to happen, so I'm really counting on his guidance."
The younger Rubio has played some nose tackle, but at Notre Dame the 6-5, 321-pounder played all of the interior positions, from head-up over the nose to what's known as the 4i technique, the technique normally played by Cameron Heyward.
Steelers defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was hesitant to name a specific position for Rubio.
"Everybody gets stuck on one position," said Graham. "At this point, the more positions they can play, the better off they'll be.
"But he has length and size and he's stout. ... He's an interior defensive lineman, and we'll see what is the best fit for him, technique wise, in terms of our alignment. But I mean, he's a solid football player."
Steelers coach Mike McCarthy, in a pre-draft press conference, called this defensive line the biggest he's ever coached. Rubio adds to that size after spending the last five seasons at Notre Dame, where he played in 39 games and made 66 tackles. His senior season was limited by an elbow injury in the sixth game.
How he fits: Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma - The first of two seventh-round picks, safety Robert Spears-Jennings of Oklahoma was timed in the 40 at 4.32 seconds at this year's NFL Combine, the fastest time at his position.
More of an in-the-box safety at Oklahoma, Spears-Jennings (6-2, 215) will likely shine this summer on special teams, where his size and speed will help on punts and kickoffs. At Oklahoma, Spears-Jennings played on all four special teams.
A four-year player and two-year starter at Oklahoma, Spears-Jennings made 178 tackles in his career with 5 forced fumbles and 2 interceptions.
"You can put me anywhere on the field," said Spears-Jennings.
"He has the skill set we were looking for earlier," said assistant head coach/secondary Joe Whitt Jr. "We just addressed different needs."
How he fits: Eli Heidenriech, RB/WR, Navy - The Steelers' final pick of the draft is a local product, Mt. Lebanon's Eli Heidenriech of the Naval Acadamy.
Heidenreich (6-0, 198, 4.44 40) was primarily a running back at Navy, but also played wide receiver and returned 10 kicks.
He led Mt. Lebanon to the 2021 PIAA State championship with 54 catches and 28 touchdowns.
At Navy, Heidenreich gained 1,157 yards rushing (6.8 ypc.) and caught 109 passes (18.3 ypc.) with 23 total touchdowns.
As with most of their 2026 draft picks, Heidenreich presents the Steelers with a versatile skill set and his position(s) will become more clear as the summer unfolds.