Best remaining prospects for Day 3 of the 2026 Draft

Here is an alphabetical list of the ten best available players after the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Skyler Bell, WR, Connecticut - Bell is a technician with inside/outside versatility. Not the biggest wide out, Bell will go over the middle. It is pretty surprising that Bell is still available, although that might not last for long.

Brycen Halton, DT, Oklahoma - Halton is undersized, but he explodes upfield and could make an instant impact on throwing downs next year. He might never project as an every down player however.

Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State - Lance's ball skills are questionable, but his ability to get deep downfield certainly are not. He is big and fast and that is a very good start.

Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt - Louis flies around the field, but his position at the next level is somewhat unclear. He might be a huge slot defender or a nickel linebacker. Or he might just be a core special teamer.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee - McCoy was on this list a day ago. Unfortunately, considering his immense talent, that probably means that his knee is a medical reject at this point.

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas - Muhammad run well and has good length. His tape could use some work, but there are traits here to develop for an outside cornerback at the next level.

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU - Nussmeier played through a very significant core body injury last season and was a shell of what he was in 2024. But the 2024 version of Nussmeier looked like a future starting quarterback.

VJ Payne, S, TCU - A very toolsy big-bodied defensive back, Payne already projects well as a guy to battle tight ends. He could develop into much more.

Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana - Sarratt was a key member of Indiana's national championship team. He is a tough guy that is always in the right place and a chain-mover with good physicality.