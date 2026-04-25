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Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II

Apr 25, 2026 at 07:25 PM

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II:

On behalf of the Pittsburgh Steelers, I want to extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who played a part in making the NFL Draft here in Pittsburgh such an incredible success. From the moment Pittsburgh was announced as the host two years ago, it was clear that this community would rise to the occasion - and you exceeded every expectation. The energy, pride, and hospitality on display throughout the week showcased Pittsburgh at its very best for the world to see.

I want to extend a special thank you to our partners at VisitPITTSBURGH, along with our public, private, non-profit and community partners who helped make the 2026 NFL Draft safe, accessible, enjoyable and the best in League history. I also want to thank the National Football League, Commissioner Roger Goodell, and the army of NFL staff who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring this event to life.

Most importantly, thank you to the fans—both from our region and across the globe—who made this event unforgettable. Your passion is what drives this league and seeing so many people come together to celebrate the game of football was something special.

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