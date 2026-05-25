Batko adds to Steelers content efforts

For much of my life, Sunday didn't really begin until I was in my seat in Section 509.

That meant it was time to flip through the Steelers Gameday Magazine program, then peruse the hard copy of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette rolled up and stuffed in my grandmother's purse. Ben Roethlisberger would go from player to player for a handshake in pregame warmup lines while I scanned the roster of both teams.

As a sports writer who was born and raised here, went to Shaler Area High School and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, it was a dream to cover the Steelers for the Post-Gazette for the past seven years. The upper deck became the press box for me.

But it's another dream to do it for the team I grew up watching, the one that has bonded me with so many family and friends, and I'm thrilled to begin my role as contributing editor for the Steelers.