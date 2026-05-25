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Batko adds to Steelers content efforts

May 25, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Brian Batko

Contributing Writer/Editor

For much of my life, Sunday didn't really begin until I was in my seat in Section 509.

That meant it was time to flip through the Steelers Gameday Magazine program, then peruse the hard copy of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette rolled up and stuffed in my grandmother's purse. Ben Roethlisberger would go from player to player for a handshake in pregame warmup lines while I scanned the roster of both teams.

As a sports writer who was born and raised here, went to Shaler Area High School and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, it was a dream to cover the Steelers for the Post-Gazette for the past seven years. The upper deck became the press box for me.

But it's another dream to do it for the team I grew up watching, the one that has bonded me with so many family and friends, and I'm thrilled to begin my role as contributing editor for the Steelers.

I have aunts, uncles and cousins who have moved away and stay connected to Pittsburgh through the Steelers. I have neighbors who moved here from New Jersey and Tennessee and have adopted this franchise. My grandpa talked ball with me and my late grandma took me to most every game, often with my parents dropping us off on the North Shore.

To be able to help bring the stories of the Steelers to life for those who build their Sundays, their fall seasons, maybe even their entire calendars around this team will be a lot of fun. There are so many of them to be told, so many journeys to share. Every player and coach has one.

From minicamp to training camp, from the preseason to the regular season, to the postseason and beyond, I'll be there. You'll see my writing in this space, hear me on Steelers Nation Radio and more. Dale Lolley left big shoes to fill, no doubt.

Throughout my time with the Post-Gazette, I'd like to think my niche on our beat was storytelling. But I also embraced engaging with so many readers, listeners and members of Steeler Nation across the country and the world, which should only grow in this new endeavor. If you followed me there, I sincerely hope you'll continue to do so here.

It wasn't particularly difficult to set aside my childhood fandom while I covered the team objectively, starting in 2019. Hopefully, anyone who consumed my work could see that.

Growing up, I was passionate about Steelers football. As a reporter, my passion became learning as much as I could about Steelers football and passing that over to my audience. Now those two ideas can come together even more seamlessly. Professionally, this feels like where I belong.

But enough about me. This is about letting you all know the Steelers.com crew will keep the train rolling and I'm pumped to jump on board. Special thanks to my wife Chelsea, my 6-year-old son Dawson (who has much to learn about Dermontti) and my 3-year-old daughter Blair for always being there for me every step of the way.

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