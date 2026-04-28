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'The Football Town' returns for an encore 

Apr 28, 2026 at 06:58 AM

Back by popular demand, "The Football Town", a new documentary produced by NFL Films, returns to the Rangos Giant Cinema in Pittsburgh throughout the month of May.

The film celebrates Western Pennsylvania's deep-rooted football culture and serves as a timely encore following Pittsburgh's record-setting NFL Draft.

The film received critical acclaim from the NFL community during the Draft, being showcased as a part of "Pat McAfee's Draft Spectacular" program, as well as in the NFL Draft's main theatre as part of its featured programming.

It now returns to the Rangos GIant Cinema for a select number of showings, concluding on May 31.

This is your final chance to see the 52-minute film on Pittsburgh's largest screen. "The Football Town" celebrates Western Pennsylvania's football heritage – from youth and high school programs to the college and professional ranks – and the vital role that the region's culture and values play in shaping the game, including the undeniable connection between the steel industry and the sport.

Narrated by McAfee, a Pittsburgh area native, The Football Town features appearances by Steelers legends Bill Cowher, Jerome Bettis, Joey Porter Sr., James Harrison and others. Additionally, youth and high school teams from across the region – from Aliquippa to Homewood and from Peters Township to Steel Valley – are also featured.

The Football Town is presented by U. S. Steel in celebration of its 125th anniversary and its deep roots in Pittsburgh.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at the www.kaminsciencecenter.org, in-person at the Kamin Science Center or by calling 412-237-3400.

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