Dates set for 2026 Steelers rookie minicamp

The latest dates for the Steelers offseason program have been announced by the NFL.

The team's rookie minicamp will be held from May 8-10, the first opportunity the coaching staff will have to see the rookie class on the field.

The NFL has divided the offseason into three phases, and it kicked off for the Steelers on April 7 when players reported for voluntary workouts that were limited to strength and conditioning.

The team is permitted to have two minicamps this year with a new head coach in Mike McCarthy. The first, which was a voluntary minicamp, was held April 20-22.

The second minicamp, which is mandatory, will be held June 2-4.

The Steelers Organized Team Activities (OTAs) will begin on May 18 and the final one will be held on June 12.

Full offseason calendar:

Steelers Rookie Minicamp:

Friday, May 8 - Day 1

Saturday, May 9 - Day 2

Sunday, May 10 - Day 3

Steelers Mandatory Minicamp:

Tuesday, June 2 – Day 1

Wednesday, June 3 – Day 2

Thursday, June 4 – Day 3

Steelers OTAs:

Monday, May 18 – OTA #1

Wednesday, May 20 – OTA #2

Thursday, May 21 – OTA #3

Tuesday, May 26 – OTA #4

Thursday, May 28 – OTA #5

Friday, May 29 – OTA #6

Monday, June 8 – OTA #7

Tuesday, June 9 – OTA #8

Thursday, June 11 – OTA #9

Friday, June 12 – OTA #10