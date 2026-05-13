Steelers to play Saints in 2026 NFL Paris Game

The National Football League announced the Pittsburgh Steelers will play the New Orleans Saints in the historic first 2026 NFL Paris Game, presented by American Express.

The game will be played on Sunday, Oct. 25 (Week 7), at the Stade de France, Paris. Kickoff will be 2:30 p.m. French time, 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

For NFL 2026 Paris game news and to sign up for ticket information, fans can visit nfl.com/Paris.

In addition, Steelers fans looking to travel to Paris for the game can now purchase official ticket and travel packages through On Location, the Official Hospitality Provider of the NFL. Packages combine verified game tickets with official gameday hospitality and travel accommodations to help fans make the most of their Steelers experience in Paris. Fans can view packages here: Steelers Game In Paris.

The game will be played in partnership with GL events with support from the French Department of Sports, Youth and Community Life, the Fédération Française de Football Américain (FFFA), Plaine Commune, Ville de Saint Denis, Ville de Paris, Métropole du Grand Paris and Région Ile de France.

"We're honored to represent the Pittsburgh Steelers and the NFL in the League's first-ever game in Paris this upcoming season," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "Playing the New Orleans Saints in such a historic setting is a great opportunity to showcase the NFL's global growth and to connect with fans around the world. It's an exciting moment for our organization and for Steelers Nation everywhere."

"The highly anticipated 2026 NFL Paris game is an exciting new chapter in the league's global growth efforts," said NFL Head of Europe & Asia Pacific Brett Gosper. "We look forward to welcoming the Steelers alongside the Saints to the Stade de France on Sunday Oct. 25 to create NFL history together. Paris is a global city synonymous with some of the world's greatest sporting and cultural moments, and we can't wait to bring the excitement of an NFL gameday to fans from France and around the world this fall."

"It is a privilege for the New Orleans Saints to take part in the NFL's first regular season game in France," said Saints Owner Gayle Benson. "Louisiana's relationship with France is centuries deep, and this game represents another meaningful step in strengthening those cultural and economic ties. The Saints are also proud partner with the NFL's flag football initiatives in France, which have grown rapidly and now engage thousands of young athletes. We are thankful to Commissioner Roger Goodell, Ambassador Charles Kushner, and our colleagues in the French Government, including Ambassador of France to the United States Laurent Bili and Consul General of France Samuel Ducroquet, for their collaboration and commitment to making this historic occasion possible."

"Hosting the National Football League's first regular-season game in France marks a historic milestone and serves as a powerful symbol of our country's international sporting influence," said Ministre des Sports, de la Jeunesse et de la Vie Associative, Marina Ferrari. "This event at the Stade de France highlights France's appeal as a host for major international sporting events, building on the legacy of the major events we have recently hosted, foremost among them the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Beyond the spectacle, this event is also a tremendous opportunity to introduce and develop the sport of American football, particularly among young people. In this regard, I commend the commitment of the French American Football Federation and our partners to flag football, an inclusive and accessible sport poised to play an important role in the coming years as an additional sport at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. I thank all the stakeholders involved—local authorities, federations, and partners—who are helping to make this project a collective success."

"This first-ever NFL game in France embodies the Stade de France's ambition: to be a leading global venue, open to the world, dedicated to hosting the greatest international events, while remaining firmly rooted in its local community and committed to the social and economic development of its local area," added Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of GL events Venues and President of the Société d'Exploitation du Stade de France, Christophe Cizeron.

The Stade de France, built in 1998, is the country's largest stadium. A multi-purpose venue, it hosts major international sport and entertainment events and is home to the French national soccer and rugby teams. It is the only stadium to have hosted a FIFA World Cup, Rugby World Cup, UEFA Champions League Finals, UEFA European Championship Finals and played a starring role in the 2024 Olympic & Paralympic Games in Paris.

The NFL has a growing presence in France with over 14 million fans. Flag football, the non-contact format of the game, will make its debut as an Olympic sport in Los Angeles 2028 (LA28). NFL Flag – the league's official youth flag football program – launched in France in 2023 in partnership with the FFFA and already reaches over 8,000 boys and girls, with plans to grow participation in the years ahead.

The 2026 NFL Paris game is one of nine international games to be played across four continents, seven countries and eight stadiums next season. Melbourne (Australia), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), London (U.K.), Paris (France), Madrid (Spain), Munich (Germany) and Mexico City (Mexico) will all host international games in 2026 as part of the league's long-term commitment to global expansion.