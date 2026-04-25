Steelers select Nowakowski in fifth round

The Steelers selected Indiana fullback Riley Nowakowski with the 169th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Steelers traded with the Kansas City Chiefs, sending the Chiefs the 161st overall pick (fifth round) and the 249th overall pick (seventh) in exchange for the 169th overall pick (fifth round) and the 210th overall pick (seventh round).
"It was just a very emotional moment, just all the hard work that's gone in throughout the years, all these people here that have supported me throughout the year," said Nowakowski of being with family and friends when he was drafted. "Just being able to celebrate with them and hear my name called is definitely something special."
He appeared in 16 games in 2025, finishing with 32 receptions for 387 yards out of the backfield and two touchdowns. He also had two caries, for two yards, both touchdowns.
"I've been used almost everywhere," said Nowakowski. "I played fullback, I played inline tight end, did a lot of H-back work too. I've done a little bit of everything, and I think that is extremely helpful because I feel comfortable in any position.
"I would say I'm a physical, relentless, just blue collar, gritty guy. I just like to show up to work and get things done. I don't really like to do anything too special. I'm not big on flair or anything. I probably won't have any cool touchdown celebrations. But I'm going to go in there and I'm going to give everything I've got every day. "
He transferred to Indiana from Wisconsin for his final season, where he had a standout year.
"He's shown on tape that he has an ability to navigate through the backfield," said running backs coach Ramon Chinyoung Sr. "But the young man plays with grit. At the end of the day, it's all about will. You've got to be willing to go hunt.
"He's done a lot of great things on tape. He's growing as a backfield blocker. I can't wait to get to work with him."
Career Notes & Records
Earned his bachelor's degree industrial engineering from Wisconsin .... Pursuing a certificate in business analytics from Indiana ... Appeared in 56 career game with 26 starts ... Played in 40 games with 10 starts over five seasons at Wisconsin (2020-24) and redshirted initial collegiate season ... Has played linebacker, fullback and tight end in collegiate career ... First collegiate start came against Ohio State (10/28) in 2023.
2025 (Redshirt-Senior+ Season)
Season: Started all 16 games ... Logged first two career rushing attempts with both coming on 1-yard touchdown runs.
Awards: Earned second-team All-Big Ten from the conference media and third-team All-Big Ten from the coaches panel.
Old Dominion (8/30): Made Indiana debut with a start at tight end ... Caught two passes for 15 yards. Kennesaw State (9/6): Scored first-career rushing touchdown on first-career rush in the first quarter ... Crossed the goal line from 1 yard out when lined up as fullback ... Caught one pass for 14 yards. Illinois (9/20): Lone reception went for a 43-yard touchdown on a tight end screen in the second quarter ... All 43 yards receiving came after the catch. at Iowa (9/27): Lone reception went for four yards. at Oregon (10/11): Caught three passes for 11 yards ... Made 4-yard reception for a first down on IU's final scoring drive that led to Nico Radicic's 22-yard field goal and a 30-20 lead. Michigan State (10/18): Caught three passes for 54 yards ... Logged 39-yard catch-and-run that set up IU's second score of the game. UCLA (10/25): Caught three passes for 17 yards. at Maryland (11/1): Caught two passes for 22 yards. at Penn State (11/8): Caught three passes for 51 yards ... Had a 29-yard catch on IU's final scoring drive of the game. Wisconsin (11/15): Pulled in four passes for 65 yards ... Scored a touchdown on a 21-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter. vs. Ohio State (12/6): Caught two passes for 20 yards ... Both receptions came on Indiana's field goal drive in the second quarter ... Had one tackle. vs. Alabama (1/1): Caught three passes for 36 yards ... Long reception came on third-and-8 in the third quarter and eventually set up Kaelon Black's fourth-quarter touchdown run. vs. Oregon (1/9): Caught two passes for 18 yards ... First catch went for 5 yards and a first down to keep IU's first offensive possession alive. vs. Miami (Fla.) (1/20): Lone rushing attempt went for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter ... Caught two passes for 17 yards.
2024 (Senior Season - Wisconsin)
Season: Appeared in all 12 games with nine starts.
Western Michigan (8/30): Caught two passes for 22 yards. at USC (9/28): Gained 9 yards on lone reception. Purdue (10/5): Had two receptions for 21 yards. at Rutgers (10/12): Caught two passes for 4 yards. Penn State (10/26): Lone reception went for 8 yards. at Iowa (11/2): Posted two catches for 2 yards. at Nebraska (11/23): Logged one catch for 8 yards.
2023 (Junior Season - Wisconsin)
Season: Appeared in nine games with one start ... First collegiate start came against Ohio State (10/28) ... Caught first-career touchdown at Minnesota (11/25).
at Illinois (10/21): Caught one pass for 14 yards. Ohio State (10/28): Made first collegiate start. at Indiana (11/4): Caught two passes for 31 yards. Northwestern (11/11): Lone reception went for 5 yards. at Minnesota (11/25): Pulled in two passes for 6 yards ... First-career touchdown came on a 5-yard reception in the third quarter. vs. LSU (1/1): Lone catch gained 1 yard.
2022 (Sophomore Season - Wisconsin)
Season: Appeared in 13 games ... Saw time on offense and special teams ... Logged 147 snaps on special teams units ... Added 120 offensive snaps, mainly at fullback.
Washington State (9/10): Mad two tackles on special teams.
2021 (Redshirt Freshman Season - Wisconsin)
Season: Appeared in two games ... Saw time against Northwestern (11/13) and in the Las Vegas Bowl versus Arizona State (12/30)
2020 (Freshman Season - Wisconsin)
Season: Appeared in four games and redshirted initial collegiate season ... Made collegiate debut versus Illinois (10/23).
Illinois (10/23): Made collegiate debut ... Chipped in one tackle on special teams.
Prep/Personal
Linebacker and running back for head coach Jeffrey Mazurczak at Marquette University High School ... Selected first-team all-state by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association as a senior ... Earned John Anderson Award as Wisconsin's top linebacker ... Nominated as the Wisconsin representative for the National Football Foundation Team of Distinction ... Totaled 126 tackles with 29.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks as a senior ... Added four forced fumbles and two interceptions ... Also lettered in basketball and track and field ... Helped MUHS set the program record in the 4x400m relay.