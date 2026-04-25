Steelers select Nowakowski in fifth round

Career Notes & Records

Earned his bachelor's degree industrial engineering from Wisconsin .... Pursuing a certificate in business analytics from Indiana ... Appeared in 56 career game with 26 starts ... Played in 40 games with 10 starts over five seasons at Wisconsin (2020-24) and redshirted initial collegiate season ... Has played linebacker, fullback and tight end in collegiate career ... First collegiate start came against Ohio State (10/28) in 2023.

2025 (Redshirt-Senior+ Season)

Season: Started all 16 games ... Logged first two career rushing attempts with both coming on 1-yard touchdown runs.

Awards: Earned second-team All-Big Ten from the conference media and third-team All-Big Ten from the coaches panel.

Old Dominion (8/30): Made Indiana debut with a start at tight end ... Caught two passes for 15 yards. Kennesaw State (9/6): Scored first-career rushing touchdown on first-career rush in the first quarter ... Crossed the goal line from 1 yard out when lined up as fullback ... Caught one pass for 14 yards. Illinois (9/20): Lone reception went for a 43-yard touchdown on a tight end screen in the second quarter ... All 43 yards receiving came after the catch. at Iowa (9/27): Lone reception went for four yards. at Oregon (10/11): Caught three passes for 11 yards ... Made 4-yard reception for a first down on IU's final scoring drive that led to Nico Radicic's 22-yard field goal and a 30-20 lead. Michigan State (10/18): Caught three passes for 54 yards ... Logged 39-yard catch-and-run that set up IU's second score of the game. UCLA (10/25): Caught three passes for 17 yards. at Maryland (11/1): Caught two passes for 22 yards. at Penn State (11/8): Caught three passes for 51 yards ... Had a 29-yard catch on IU's final scoring drive of the game. Wisconsin (11/15): Pulled in four passes for 65 yards ... Scored a touchdown on a 21-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter. vs. Ohio State (12/6): Caught two passes for 20 yards ... Both receptions came on Indiana's field goal drive in the second quarter ... Had one tackle. vs. Alabama (1/1): Caught three passes for 36 yards ... Long reception came on third-and-8 in the third quarter and eventually set up Kaelon Black's fourth-quarter touchdown run. vs. Oregon (1/9): Caught two passes for 18 yards ... First catch went for 5 yards and a first down to keep IU's first offensive possession alive. vs. Miami (Fla.) (1/20): Lone rushing attempt went for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter ... Caught two passes for 17 yards.

2024 (Senior Season - Wisconsin)

Season: Appeared in all 12 games with nine starts.

Western Michigan (8/30): Caught two passes for 22 yards. at USC (9/28): Gained 9 yards on lone reception. Purdue (10/5): Had two receptions for 21 yards. at Rutgers (10/12): Caught two passes for 4 yards. Penn State (10/26): Lone reception went for 8 yards. at Iowa (11/2): Posted two catches for 2 yards. at Nebraska (11/23): Logged one catch for 8 yards.

2023 (Junior Season - Wisconsin)

Season: Appeared in nine games with one start ... First collegiate start came against Ohio State (10/28) ... Caught first-career touchdown at Minnesota (11/25).

at Illinois (10/21): Caught one pass for 14 yards. Ohio State (10/28): Made first collegiate start. at Indiana (11/4): Caught two passes for 31 yards. Northwestern (11/11): Lone reception went for 5 yards. at Minnesota (11/25): Pulled in two passes for 6 yards ... First-career touchdown came on a 5-yard reception in the third quarter. vs. LSU (1/1): Lone catch gained 1 yard.

2022 (Sophomore Season - Wisconsin)

Season: Appeared in 13 games ... Saw time on offense and special teams ... Logged 147 snaps on special teams units ... Added 120 offensive snaps, mainly at fullback.

Washington State (9/10): Mad two tackles on special teams.

2021 (Redshirt Freshman Season - Wisconsin)

Season: Appeared in two games ... Saw time against Northwestern (11/13) and in the Las Vegas Bowl versus Arizona State (12/30)

2020 (Freshman Season - Wisconsin)

Season: Appeared in four games and redshirted initial collegiate season ... Made collegiate debut versus Illinois (10/23).

Illinois (10/23): Made collegiate debut ... Chipped in one tackle on special teams.